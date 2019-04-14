Inauguration of Jennifer Grayson, Ph.D., as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Assistant Professor of History at HUC-JIR/Cincinnati

Jennifer Grayson, Ph.D., was inaugurated as the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Assistant Professor of History at HUC-JIR/Cincinnati on April 14, 2019. Her inauguration as a Panken Professor was celebrated at a special luncheon on the Cincinnati campus. The Panken Professorships, one on each of HUC-JIR campuses, honor Rabbi Panken’s profound impact on this institution, its students, and the Reform Movement. Rabbi Panken prized HUC-JIR faculty as scholars, thought leaders, teachers, and mentors who transmit shalshelet hakabalah, the chain of tradition, while inspiring students to become transformative leaders who invigorate Jewish life and strengthen Jewish communities throughout North America, Israel, and around the world.

Dr. Grayson shared these words with the HUC-JIR/Cincinnati community on April 14:

Thank you: Rabbi Weiss, President Rehfeld, and Dean Hecht, and especially to Lisa Messinger for placing your trust in me by officially naming me to this chair. Thank you for giving me the immense honor, responsibility, and challenge of formally carrying on Rabbi Aaron D. Panken’s legacy here on the Cincinnati campus. And thank you to all of you here for making this possible. I join my fellow recipients in being inspired by your generosity, love of Aaron and your dedication to HUC-JIR.

I first met Aaron at a meetup for HUC faculty from all four campuses at the Association for Jewish Studies Conference in Washington, DC in December 2017. Only a few months earlier, I had accepted the job at HUC, and this was to be my first time meeting the HUC faculty from all four campuses. Needless to say, I was a bit anxious, but Aaron immediately put me at ease. He excitedly introduced me to my new colleagues. And we discovered many mutual connections. First, he and my doctoral advisor, Marina Rustow, were old friends. And second, Aaron and I shared Johns Hopkins as an alma mater—he received his BS in Engineering from Hopkins in 1985; I received my PhD in History there 32 years later.

Over dinner that night, the conversation shifted, from Aaron’s then-recent visit to Israel, where he was part of a Torah parade at the Western Wall to celebrate the ordination of the 100th Israeli rabbinical student, to his plans for the future of HUC, to our shared reminiscing about our different experiences in Baltimore, the self-described “greatest city in America.” I left the conference eager to embark on my new journey as a faculty member here in Cincinnati, and I was excited about the future that Aaron envisioned for HUC.

When I started teaching here, Aaron was a reassuring presence whenever he visited. I came on the Cincinnati faculty at a time of great administrative transition, to put it lightly. I was not entirely sure what all of these changes meant for me. I was impressed that, even though he had many much more pressing concerns, he always made time to take me aside and check in how things were going.

I was looking forward to getting to know Aaron better and learning from him as I grew into my role. Sadly, I never had the opportunity to study with Aaron during his lifetime. Instead, I have gotten to know Aaron through his writings.

In the book based on his doctoral thesis, Aaron characterized Jewish law as “An ongoing sacred discourse that attempts, in every age, to balance tradition with innovation, continuity with change.”[1] Aaron’s premise was that “Before one can make decisions in the current situation, a more informed view of prior patterns and opinions is a necessary building block.”[2] Ultimately, Aaron argued that whatever decisions one came to on the question of the permissibility of innovation in Jewish law needed to be rooted in an accurate, nuanced understanding of historical precedent.

Reading Aaron’s writings helped me to better understand my own role here at HUC as a medieval Jewish historian. I only wish that I could have discussed these ideas with him.

For the remainder of my time with you today, I want to reflect on the purpose of teaching medieval Jewish history to rabbinical students. I hope to demonstrate how the study of a single medieval document can inspire our students to think creatively about the boundaries of the Jewish community—past, present, and future.

I want to begin, however, with some reflections on the history of Jewish history. After all, history is not part of a traditional yeshiva curriculum. In fact, the great 12th century Jewish sage Maimonides characterized the study of history as “a waste of time.”[3] As the late historian Yosef Hayim Yerushalmi explained, pre-modern Jews told stories of their distant past in the land of Israel. But with only a few exceptions, they almost never wrote about the history of Jews after the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE.[4] It was as if by losing sovereignty the Jews had ceased to be a people with a history.

Even in the modern period, Yerushalmi explains, many Jews continued to view the study of Jewish history with skepticism.[5] This attitude is perhaps best encapsulated by the character of Yudka in Haim Hazaz’s short story “Ha-Derashah” (“The Sermon”). At a meeting of the Haganah, the usually silent Yudka declares:

“I want to state…that I am opposed to Jewish history. If it were up to me, I wouldn’t allow our children to be taught Jewish history at all. Why on earth should we teach them about the shameful life led by their ancestors? I’d simply say to them: ‘Look boys and girls, we don’t have any history. We haven’t had one since the day we were driven into exile. Class dismissed. You can go outside now and play.”[6]

Yudka’s assumption here is that history is the study of great, powerful men; the rise and fall of world empires. The Jews, who ostensibly lacked political sovereignty for 2,000 years, therefore, could have no “history” of which to speak. This assumption led many to characterize the Zionist movement and the establishment of the State of Israel as representing the Jewish people’s “return to history.”[7]

But the study of history has come a long way since then. You would be hard-pressed to find any historian today who characterizes history solely as the story of great men or the rise and fall of political dynasties. Instead, historians increasingly try to shed light on the experiences of everyday people: non-elite men, women, and children.[8] Scholars now argue that the histories of religious and racial minorities are essential for understanding even the history of great men and the rise and fall of empires.[9] In my own research, for example, I contend that we cannot truly understand the history of medieval Islamic caliphates without taking into account the experiences of the hundreds of thousands of Jews who lived under their rule.[10]

But here we run into the problem of sources. Our ancestors only kept and copied those documents that were useful to them. When they ceased being useful, they got rid of them. Suffice it to say that pre-modern Jews did not value the kinds of documents and archival practices that we do today. Combine that with the Jewish history of exile and expulsion, and you have a situation where little of the actual raw material for historical analysis exists.

This is why I find my research on the documents of the Cairo Geniza so exciting. As many of you know, the Geniza was a store-room for used manuscripts. Over hundreds of years, members of the Jewish community of Cairo deposited old documents and manuscripts in the chamber. Egypt’s dry climate ensured that these papers did not disintegrate.

The vast majority of the roughly 200,000 manuscripts found in the Geniza consists of bible and Talmud manuscripts, as well as liturgical works. But most significantly, roughly 5,000 “documents” have survived that give us insight into the daily lives of medieval Jews. These include: court records, business contracts, administrative documents, marriage and divorce contracts, bills of sale, and letters exchanged between Jewish merchants and scholars across the Mediterranean. These are the kinds of sources that our ancestors did not attempt to preserve for posterity. And that makes them all the more valuable for the study of Jewish history today.[11]

I want to give just one example of how the documents of the Cairo Geniza can transform our understanding of Jewish history. A major development in medieval Jewish history is the rise of the Karaites between the 8th and 10th centuries.[12] The Karaites were Jews who rejected the authority of the rabbinic leadership of their own day. As a prominent tenth century Karaite wrote,

“Know that there is no difference in learning between them [meaning the rabbis] and me. When they say, Rabbi So-and-So said thus-and-so, I answer: I, too, am the learned Rabbi So-and-So!”[13]

The Karaites ultimately came to reject the very authority of the Mishnah and the Talmud and the rabbinic legal tradition in its entirety.

Instead, the Karaites derived their own religious law and practices exclusively from the Hebrew Bible. This distinguished them from rabbinic Jews in innumerable ways. For example, they took literally the commandment “You shall not kindle a lamp on the Sabbath” [Exodus 35:3] to mean that one should not even sit by candlelight on Shabbat. They also observed dietary laws distinct from those of rabbinic Jews. In some cases, this led to a more lenient interpretation: they take the biblical commandment [Exodus 23:19] not to boil a kid in its mother’s milk literally, and permit the mixing of meat and dairy. Cheeseburgers are ok! In other cases, this led to a more stringent interpretation: the Karaites understood Leviticus 3:9 to prohibit the eating the fat of an animal’s tail; by contrast, rabbinic tradition permitted the eating of such meat. The Karaites also developed their own ritual calendar, distinct from that of rabbinic Jews.

One might think that this would have cast the Karaites outside of the acceptable boundaries of the medieval rabbinic Jewish community. And yes, Karaites and Rabbanites did compose many strongly-worded polemics branding each other as heretics. But the Geniza reveals that, at least for Jews in medieval Egypt, this was not the entire story.

The document on the screen (T-S24.1) here is one of at least 13 ketubbot or marriage contracts from the Cairo Geniza attesting to a mixed marriage between a Rabbanite and a Karaite. 8 documents represent cases where Rabbanite women married Karaite men. In the other 5 documents, Rabbanite men married Karaite women.[14]

Lest you think that such marriages were confined only to those who were less Jewishly-educated or for whom the nuances of the distinctions between Rabbanite and Karaite practices may have been less significant: this particular document testifies to the marriage of David ha-Nasi ben Daniel, the son of a the leader of the Rabbanite yeshiva and Nāshiya bat Moshe ha-Kohen, the daughter of a prominent Karaite leader.[15] In other words: this was a “mixed marriage” between two individuals who both understood and cared deeply about their distinct and seemingly antithetical religious commitments.[16]

The document itself makes this clear. As part of his wedding ceremony, David first recited the traditional Jewish marriage formula— “You are consecrated to me according to the Law of Moses and Israel.” But then, he made some other promises to his new bride. The scribe writes:

Our David…has taken upon himself not to force this Nāshiya, his wife, to sit with him by the light of a Sabbath candle, nor to eat the fat tail of the sheep, nor to desecrate her festivals, on condition that she observe with him his festivals.[17]

In other words, David made a compromise: he promised to respect his wife’s distinct Karaite religious practices, so long as she agreed to compromise and observe rabbinic festivals alongside him.

A total of 13 men served as witnesses to this agreement, attesting to its validity and making it binding in a Jewish court of law. You can see their signatures at the bottom of the document.

When I teach about the Karaites—either to rabbinical or graduate students at HUC or to my undergraduates at Xavier, my students read this ketubba alongside a Karaite theological treatise and anti-rabbinic polemic. This juxtaposition encourages them to reflect on the limits of using any single historical source or genre to make generalizations about the past or even about society today. Intra- or Inter- religious polemics seldom tell the entire story of how members of competing religious groups actually interact in their daily lives.

When I study this document with rabbinical students here at HUC, the discussion starts out as academic and historical, but it seldom stays there. Although David and Nāshiya married each other over 900 years ago, their ketubba remains remarkably relevant to the lives of my students today. It helps them shed light on questions that they have about the shapes that their rabbinates will ultimately take. And this is what makes teaching Jewish history here at HUC so exciting.

Students sometimes describe David and Nāshiya’s ketubba as something of a model or precedent for the kinds of pluralistic, open Jewish communities that they hope to create in their own rabbinates. Others, however, point to the gender imbalance inherent David and Nāshiya’s “compromise.” After all, Nāshiya must agree to observe all Rabbanite festivals alongside her husband. By contrast, David makes no such commitment to observe Karaite festivals alongside his wife; the document implies that she will observe Karaite festivals alone.

Still other students wonder what kind of marriage can really be sustained between two individuals with such different lifestyles and beliefs. In medieval Egypt’s Jewish community, husbands and wives often spent extended periods of time living separately from each other.[18] Perhaps in such a setting, it was easy for David and Nāshiya to commit to this arrangement. But is David and Nāshiya’s compromise even possible or desirable today, when marriage is a relationship between equals and spouses typically want to maximize, rather than minimize, their time together? There are no easy answers.

But the best thing about teaching rabbinical students is that this discussion reverberates far beyond our campus. I want to conclude by giving one example of how one of our students translated our discussion of David and Nāshiya’s ketubba into her own rabbinic practice.

Deborah Goldberg, now a third-year rabbinic student, designed a curriculum for 10th grade confirmation students on the topic of what she calls “Jews on the Fringe.” Each class meeting focuses on a different Jewish group that has been considered to be “on the fringe” of so-called “normal” Jewish society.

In her curriculum, Deborah devotes an entire class session to learning about the Karaites. At the end of that session, the confirmation students read and react to David and Nāshiya’s ketubba. As Deborah explains, the activity is meant to invite the teenagers to recognize and reflect on the great diversity that existed and continues to exist within the Jewish community—the kind of diversity that allowed for a Karaite woman to marry the leader of a rabbinic yeshiva.

In his speech at the URJ Convention in December 2017, Aaron talked about how we are living during a time of “acceleration and disruption,” that “raises questions about the givens we have inherited about religious identity, the future of the Jewish community, and the basic structures of communal life.” Aaron argued that the study of history is crucial for asking the necessary questions of the past to innovate for the future.[19]

I feel so privileged to help carry on Aaron’s legacy of teaching the Jewish past here at HUC to give our students the tools to shape the Jewish future. Thank you again for your support and for placing your trust in me. I look forward to working with all of you to carry on Aaron’s legacy.