Exploring Mindfulness and the IDEA Schools with the Experiential Jewish Education Network

The Experiential Jewish Education Network invites you to participate in two upcoming events:

JEWISH MINDFULNESS FOR EDUCATORS: AN IMMERSIVE RETREAT

June 3-4, 2019 in Los Angeles

Join the Experiential Jewish Education Network for an immersive and interactive retreat for educators to explore concepts and practices of Jewish mindfulness and meditation for ourselves and our communities. Together, at the Brandeis-Bardin Institute, a 2,700 acre retreat center in the beautiful Santa Susana Mountains, we’ll deepen our own understanding of contemplative practices and learn tangible tools to use for ourselves, our teams, and our learning communities.

Led by Alison Laichter and Rabbi Dave Burstein, both educators and mindfulness practitioners for over two decades, we will explore how to bring the practice of mindfulness into our lives and our work. Sessions will include contemplative practices including meditation and mindfulness, movement, writing, singing and chanting, and art. We will explore helpful tools and resources, practical applications, and our own successes and challenges incorporating mindfulness into our work, culture, and learning communities.

CHANGING THE MODEL OF JEWISH EDUCATION: THE STORY BEHIND THE IDEA SCHOOL

April 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm EST

A few years ago, Tikvah Wiener, Head of School at the Idea School, asked herself a series of questions: What if we created a high school for Jewish education where learning stemmed from students’ passions? Where each learning experience began by getting students to ask questions, so we knew what they wanted to explore? And what if students didn’t just memorize information, but took newfound knowledge and skills and used them to make something beautiful or solve a problem in the real world?

With such an educational model, students would construct meaning out of their studies, get to know their talents and strengths, and understand how they might live a fulfilling Torah life, while bettering the world. These questions led to the creation of The Idea School, the first project-based learning Jewish high school in America. Join this inspiring conversation with Tikvah to find out how this idea, and The Idea School, came to life, it’s impact so far, and what she’s learned about the ultimate purpose of Jewish education.

