"The Revival of Jewish Life: The Heritage of Galician Haskalah," HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus annual lecture in memory of Ayala Sachs-Abramov and Zalman Abramov, z"l, will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the S. Zalman and Ayala Abramov Library. Join us for a reception at 6:00 pm, followed by greetings from Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Dean, at 6:30 pm.

Professor Rachel Manekin will present "Between Holy and the Profound: The Jewish Vision of Joseph Pearl." Professor Manekin is Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park. Her current research interests include the legal treatment of the Jews in Galicia between the years 1772-1867 and its effect on their religious, social, and political development.

Rabbi Professor Yehoyada Amir, Ph.D., will present "The New Beit Midrash: The Path of Nachman Krochmal." Rabbi Amir serves as Professor of Modern Jewish Thought at HUC-JIR/Jerusalem. His scholarly work deals with a wide range of Modern Jewish philosophers and his attention is drawn to religious, humanistic approaches to Jewish existence in light of modernity, the memory of the Shoa, and the unique responsibility Israeli Jewish being represents. He served for ten years as director of HUC-JIR's Israeli Rabbinical Program.

Rabbi Professor Dalia Marx, Ph.D., will serve as moderator. Rabbi Marx is the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at HUC-JIR/Jerusalem, and teaches in various academic institutions in Israel and Europe. She is involved in various research projects and is active in promoting liberal Judaism in Israel.

The event is open to the public and registration is not required. The event will be conducted in Hebrew.

Questions? Contact us at 02 6203333.