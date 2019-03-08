 Share Your Gratitude: Celebrate Rabbi David Ellenson during HUC-JIR's Day of Giving on March 26-27 - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Share Your Gratitude: Celebrate Rabbi David Ellenson during HUC-JIR's Day of Giving on March 26-27

Friday, March 8, 2019

Your participation is requested! HUC-JIR alumni and other members of the HUC-JIR community are invited to join in celebrating Rabbi David Ellenson on March 26-27, 2019. Make a contribution of any size during HUC-JIR’s Day of Giving and leave a message of appreciation to our outgoing Interim President.

Your gift will be matched 1:1 by a generous friend of HUC-JIR and will help create a Rabbi David Ellenson Scholarship that will invest in the promising futures of incoming HUC-JIR students.

Let’s see how many memories we can assemble — and how much money we can raise — to honor our outgoing leader. Mark your calendar now to make a gift between 8:00 AM ET on March 26 and 5:00 PM ET on March 27 to have your gift matched 1:1. Or make a gift at any time by March 27 — all funds raised will support future members of our community in honor of Rabbi Ellenson, whose historic impact on HUC-JIR is only “matched” by the impact he has had on so many of our lives.

Take time to say “Thank you!” on March 26-27 and join in HUC-JIR’s Day of Giving.

Watch your email for more information. 


