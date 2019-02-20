 CCAR Journal Honors Rabbi Aaron Panken’s Memory - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
CCAR Journal Honors Rabbi Aaron Panken’s Memory

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

CCAR Journal coverThe CCAR Journal Spring 2019 – The Reform Jewish Quarterly features articles by Rabbi Aaron Panken’s teachers, colleagues, classmates, and students.  In their scholarly writings, which include personal tributes, the authors honor Rabbi Panken’s memory, his commitment to scholarship, teaching, and institution building, and his devotion to the Reform Movement.

In her Introduction, Rabbi B. Elka Abrahamson writes, “This issue of the CCAR Journal attempts to reflect on the pathways Rabbi Panken walked – as a rabbi, as a professor, as the beloved President of HUC-JIR, and as a mensch, a man who saw the world and thus our ancient texts through many lenses. The editors and writers who contributed to this volume do so with the fervent hope that the ideas presented will carry forward Rabbi Panken’s steadfast legacy of rabbis devoted to learning and dedicated to study. It falls to us to cherish Aaron’s values, honor his leadership, and secure his legacy.”

The sixteen articles include:

  • Introduction B. Elka Abrahamson 
  • God in the Biblical Imagination: Syntactic Form and Theological Meaning Andrea L. Weiss
  • The Sin of Self-Slavery: The Role of the Egyptians in the Exodus Narrative Daniel Kirzane
  • Reform from the Outset: Innovation in Torah Barry H. Block 
  • Jeroboam: A Sinner or a Social Leader and Religious Reformer? Dalia Marx
  • “‘Look what I’ve found,’ said Kohelette”: Texts that Talk Back to Kohelet Wendy Zierler
  • A Chanukah Thesis Matthew A. Kraus
  • Is There a Jewish Version of the “Just War” Doctrine? Some Notes on the Nature of Halachic Interpretation Mark Washofsky
  • The Talmud Bavli’s Intertextual Invention of Benjamin the Tzaddik Alyssa M. Gray
  • The Deposition of Rabban Gamliel: A Rabbinic Transition—Analysis of Babylonian Talmud B’rachot 27b–28a Joshua Fixler
  • Cold Comfort: A Feminist Reading of Moses in the Beit Midrash of Rabbi Akiba Dvora Weisberg
  • The 1946 Exchange between Rav Tzair (Chaim Tchernowitz) and Rav Binyamin (Yehoshua Radler-Feldman) on Bi-Nationalism and the Creation of a Jewish State David Ellenson
  • How Liturgy Tells the Truth Lawrence A. Hoffman
  • States of Being, States of Being Jewish Michael Marmur
  • Rabbi Dr. Aaron D. Panken: Teaching and Modeling Leadership Rick Jacobs
  • Chavruta Jan Katzew

Click here to purchase a copy of this issue.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates leaders to serve North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
