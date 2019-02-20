CCAR Journal Honors Rabbi Aaron Panken’s Memory

The CCAR Journal Spring 2019 – The Reform Jewish Quarterly features articles by Rabbi Aaron Panken’s teachers, colleagues, classmates, and students. In their scholarly writings, which include personal tributes, the authors honor Rabbi Panken’s memory, his commitment to scholarship, teaching, and institution building, and his devotion to the Reform Movement.

In her Introduction, Rabbi B. Elka Abrahamson writes, “This issue of the CCAR Journal attempts to reflect on the pathways Rabbi Panken walked – as a rabbi, as a professor, as the beloved President of HUC-JIR, and as a mensch, a man who saw the world and thus our ancient texts through many lenses. The editors and writers who contributed to this volume do so with the fervent hope that the ideas presented will carry forward Rabbi Panken’s steadfast legacy of rabbis devoted to learning and dedicated to study. It falls to us to cherish Aaron’s values, honor his leadership, and secure his legacy.”

The sixteen articles include:

Introduction B. Elka Abrahamson

B. Elka Abrahamson God in the Biblical Imagination: Syntactic Form and Theological Meaning Andrea L. Weiss

Andrea L. Weiss The Sin of Self-Slavery: The Role of the Egyptians in the Exodus Narrative Daniel Kirzane

Daniel Kirzane Reform from the Outset: Innovation in Torah Barry H. Block

Barry H. Block Jeroboam: A Sinner or a Social Leader and Religious Reformer? Dalia Marx

Dalia Marx “‘Look what I’ve found,’ said Kohelette”: Texts that Talk Back to Kohelet 7 Wendy Zierler

Wendy Zierler A Chanukah Thesis Matthew A. Kraus

Matthew A. Kraus Is There a Jewish Version of the “Just War” Doctrine? Some Notes on the Nature of Halachic Interpretation Mark Washofsky

Mark Washofsky The Talmud Bavli’s Intertextual Invention of Benjamin the Tzaddik Alyssa M. Gray

Alyssa M. Gray The Deposition of Rabban Gamliel: A Rabbinic Transition—Analysis of Babylonian Talmud B’rachot 27b–28a Joshua Fixler

Joshua Fixler Cold Comfort: A Feminist Reading of Moses in the Beit Midrash of Rabbi Akiba Dvora Weisberg

Dvora Weisberg The 1946 Exchange between Rav Tzair (Chaim Tchernowitz) and Rav Binyamin (Yehoshua Radler-Feldman) on Bi-Nationalism and the Creation of a Jewish State David Ellenson

David Ellenson How Liturgy Tells the Truth Lawrence A. Hoffman

Lawrence A. Hoffman States of Being, States of Being Jewish Michael Marmur

Michael Marmur Rabbi Dr. Aaron D. Panken: Teaching and Modeling Leadership Rick Jacobs

Rick Jacobs Chavruta Jan Katzew

