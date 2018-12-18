Social Emotional Learning Initiative- By Dr. Evie Rotstein

The goals of Jewish education typically vary depending on denomination and learning context and are often determined by a multiplicity of factors. The good news is that there is evidence of a growing consensus amongst Jewish educators that a key outcome of Jewish education is ultimately to create a Jewish learner, who is also a caring and empathic individual, grounded in Jewish values, and who lives their life accordingly. Whereas goals of specific Jewish content knowledge are forever debated and changed, Elias and Kress (2001) point out, “the major Jewish value – that of being a ‘mensch’ – has been one of the few constants among the shifting landscape of American Jewry.”

Education in the social-affective domain has received increasing attention by both practitioner and researcher. The topic has been the subject of multiple “keynotes” at Jewish education conferences, and if often related to the discussion of effective informal and experiential education. More and more Jewish educators realize that integrating social-emotional learning (SEL) into the learning environment provides a framework for developing mindsets, knowledge, and skills that enhance students' social and emotional competence.

Late last spring, a select group of Jewish educators from a very wide range of fields, across denominations and geographical locations, both research and practitioner, early childhood to graduate school, formal and informal educators, gathered together in person and via video, to explore how we might in fact infuse the focus of SEL into the landscape of Jewish education.

Acknowledging that there are a variety of frameworks and approaches to teaching Jewish values, we spent time honoring these approaches as we discussed and identified their commonalities, as well as their differences. These frameworks and approaches included mussar, middot, social emotional learning, positive psychology, and character education.

Through text study, discussion, and inquiry, some of our main points of agreement were:

Regardless of one’s approach, helping our learners reach their full potential and live a meaningful and ethical life through the learning and living of Jewish values is important work.

Relationships are central to our work and to teaching.

Educators and their emotions cannot be separated from this work.

These approaches can and are being integrated into curricula in some settings.

Jewish text and practice are pathways into the important conversation of social emotional learning and character development.

We determined several next step possibilities:

To create a resource bank which include identifying and disseminating existing resources and developing additional materials.

To promote professional learning opportunities, especially notable given the presence of representatives from institutions focused on pre- and in-service education.

To design a conceptual paper that represents the intersections and points of divergence of the various approaches under this umbrella.

To explore the contribution of Jewish texts, experiences and thoughts to the SEL conversation.

To facilitate strategies that link SEL and Parenting needs.

To plan a conference that will focus on SESL in Jewish learning.

To identify people and institutions that are doing innovative work in the field.

If you are interested in participating in this conversation, please contact Dr. Evie Rotstein erotstein@huc.edu