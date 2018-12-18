Social Emotional Learning Initiative- By Dr. Evie Rotstein

The goals of Jewish education typically vary depending on denomination and learning context and are often determined by a multiplicity of factors. The good news is that there is evidence of a growing consensus amongst Jewish educators that a key outcome of Jewish education is ultimately to create a Jewish learner, who is also a caring and empathic individual, grounded in Jewish values, and who lives their life accordingly. Whereas goals of specific Jewish content knowledge are forever debated and changed, Elias and Kress (2001) point out, “the major Jewish value – that of being a ‘mensch’ – has been one of the few constants among the shifting landscape of American Jewry.”
Education in the social-affective domain has received increasing attention by both practitioner and researcher. The topic has been the subject of multiple “keynotes” at Jewish education conferences, and if often related to the discussion of effective informal and experiential education. More and more Jewish educators realize that integrating social-emotional learning (SEL) into the learning environment provides a framework for developing mindsets, knowledge, and skills that enhance students' social and emotional competence.
Late last spring, a select group of Jewish educators from a very wide range of fields, across denominations and geographical locations, both research and practitioner, early childhood to graduate school, formal and informal educators, gathered together in person and via video, to explore how we might in fact infuse the focus of SEL into the landscape of Jewish education.
Acknowledging that there are a variety of frameworks and approaches to teaching Jewish values, we spent time honoring these approaches as we discussed and identified their commonalities, as well as their differences. These frameworks and approaches included mussar, middot, social emotional learning, positive psychology, and character education.
Through text study, discussion, and inquiry, some of our main points of agreement were:
We determined several next step possibilities:
If you are interested in participating in this conversation, please contact Dr. Evie Rotstein erotstein@huc.edu