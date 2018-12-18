Faculty Abstracts

Miriam Heller Stern, PhD

National Director, School of Education

Public Teaching:

Rethinking Jewish Education: A Moishe House Thought Summit, Nov 6-8, Leichtag Ranch, Encinitas CA

Keynote Speaker and invited participant

“What Counts as Jewish Education, and Who Says So?”

“Changing Paradigms of After-School Jewish Education,” A Communal Conversation convened by the Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, December 12

Guest Scholar/Keynote Speaker

Voices for Good Fellowship, sponsored by Jewish Learning Works, San Francisco, Jan 10, 2019

Teaching a daylong workshop on creativity, caring, collaboration to Bay Area women leaders in the Voices for Good Fellowship

ARJE Annual Gathering, Washington DC, Jan 14-16, 2019

Workshop: “Creativity as a Catalyst for Change”

Dr. Michael Zeldin

· Scholar-in-Residence – YP101 Supervisors’ Seminars (for supervisors of new youth professionals enrolled in HUC-URJ YP101 program

· Faculty – iFellows (iCenter Masters Concentration in Israel Education)

· Mentor – George Washington University/iCenter Graduate Certificate in Israel Education

· Instructor – DeLeT class “Day School and Society” and scholar at DeLeT Kallah

· Grant Recipient (with Dr. Lesley Litman) – Consortium of Applied Studies in Jewish Education (CASJE) inaugural Small Research Grant for study on power of enduring dilemmas in sophisticating Jewish educational leadership

· Presenter – Inside Jewish Day Schools Conference at Brandeis University for paper on alignment between purposes and practices in Jewish day schools

Dr. Sivan Zakai

Popular press publications:

Don’t Avoid Talking To Your Kids About the Pittsburgh Shooting. The Jewish Daily Forward, October 29, 2018.

4 Steps for Talking to Kids about the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting. Kveller, October 29, 2018.

Academic publications:

· When Past and Present Collide: Dilemmas in Teaching the History of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. (in press) In M. Gross and L. Terra (Eds.) Difficult history in difficult times: Case Studies in Teaching and Learning the Past. New York: Routledge.

·

“This Year Bad Things Happened”: How Children of the Digital Age Make Sense of Violent Current Events. Social Studies.

Laura Novak Winer

·

Serving as an advisor the Jewish Learning Works in San Francisco as they investigate how they can support educators in the multiplicity of Jewish educational settings in teaching Israel.

·

Presenting a workshop at iCon, November 11-13 entitled: Teaching Who You Are: Educators’ Relationships with Israel: In what ways does a teacher’s own relationship with Israel surface during the teaching process? These are just some of the questions I am investigating in my current research and will share with participants. Together we will examine lessons learned from this research and consider implications for our work with educators in our settings.

Rabbi Samuel K. Joseph, PhD;Eleanor Sinsheimer Distinguished Service; Professor of Jewish Education and

Leadership Development

·

Yearlong consultant and facilitator for board development TEMPLE SINAI and TEMPLE OHAV SHALOM, Pittsburgh PA

·

Yearlong consultant and facilitator for board development and professional-lay leadership partnership, PENINSULA TEMPLE BETH EL, San Mateo, CA

·

Scholar in Residence TEMPLE JEREMIAH, Northfield IL 11/1/18

·

CCAR WEBINAR for Small Congregations “Cultivating Lay Leadership in Small Congregations” 10/30/18

·

Ongoing consultant for synagogue grants JEWISH FOUNDATION OF CINCINNATI

·

ARJE GATHERING 2019 “The Only One Who Really Likes Change is the Consultant: Theories of Change and How They Really Help”

·

Kansas City City-Wide Jewish Teacher’s Day of Learning, Keynote Facilitator, “Community/Relationship Building in the Classroom” and “Teaching About God Throughout the Year” 2/17/19

·

Temple Israel, Dayton OH, Ryterband Brunch Series, “The American Synagogue 2019 Buffeted by Headwinds and Tailwinds: Will it Survive?” 2/3/19

·

URJ Congreation New President’s Scheidt Seminar Faculty, “How to Think Like a Congregational President” 2/7/19 and 3/4/19

·

Temple Beth Tikvah, OR, Scholar in Residence, 5/3/19

·

Aspen Jewish Congregation, Board Development Retreat, Aspen, CO 6/22/19

Dr. Evie Rotstein

· Teaching professional development sessions in Temple Israel of Great Neck, United Synagogue of Hoboken and Temple Sinai of Toronto.

· Recently published an article in the Journal of Jewish Education titled Promoting Social, Emotional and Spiritual Learning in Synagogue and Day Schools.

Presenting at the Positive Judaism conference March 14th in Philadelphia.

Rabbi Jan Katzew, Ph.D.

· An article to honor the memory of Aaron Panken, z"l, for the CCAR Journal.

· I am serving as the Israel Education facilitator for a cohort of Jewish educators in Cincinnati (through the iCenter).

· Presenting at iCon

· Teaching in the beit midrash

·

Jewish, Christian and Muslim texts on Humility