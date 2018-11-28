 Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Recognized for 50 Years of Training Jewish Professionals - Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion
Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Recognized for 50 Years of Training Jewish Professionals
Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Zelikow School of Nonprofit ManagementThe Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management (ZSJNM) will receive a special award from the Jewish Communical Professionals of Southern Calfornia (JCPSC) on Thursday, November 29. The award recognizes fifty years of training Jewish professionals, and will be presented at the 38th Annual JCPSC Honors Dinner. Two HUC-JIR alumni will also receive awards for their work. Bailey London '07, Allen & Ruth Ziegler Executive Director of the USC Hillel Foundation, will receive The Mark Meltzer Young Professional Award. Rabbi Ruth H. Sohn '82, Director of the Leona Aronoff Rabbinic Mentoring Program & Director of the Spirituality Initiative at HUC-JIR/Los Angeles, will receive The Bobbi Asimow Award for Professional Mentorship. 

“We are grateful to the JCPSC for recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Zelikow School with this award," said Erik Ludwig, Ph.D., Director of the Zelikow School of Nonprofit Management. "ZSJNM alumni have served and continue to serve as distinguished professional leaders in an array of Jewish communal institutions and agencies. We are administrators and educators, advocates and social workers, program directors and grant writers. Our students and alumni are a community of difference makers with global reach and impact, and they are enriched by their connection to organizations like JCPSC.”

The HUC-JIR Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management provides an intensive, practice-oriented graduate education in Jewish professional leadership. To find out more, visit http://zsjnm.huc.edu, and read 50th anniversary reflections in the flipbook at the bottom of the page. 


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
