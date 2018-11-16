The Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management, Bailey London, and Rabbi Ruth Sohn Honored by Jewish Communal Professionals of Southern California

By Jillian Weyman '16

If it weren’t for the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management at HUC-JIR, I would have never learned about the Jewish Communal Professionals of Southern California (JCPSC). As a student, I attended a full-day conference at American Jewish University, a Fundraising Forum at the Jewish Federation in LA, and my first Awards Dinner. It was exciting to participate and be in the same room with both my HUC-JIR classmates and alumni, as well as other Jewish communal professionals, some of whom we met with during Wacky Wednesday.

My connection to the Zschool has always been important to my JCPSC experience, and our 38th Annual Awards Dinner on November 29, 2018 was particularly special, and not just because HUC-JIR alumnus, Ronnie Conn '07 served as our Master of Ceremonies for the evening. JCPSC honored HUC-JIR alumna, Bailey London '07 with the Mark Meltzer Young Professional Award, and HUC-JIR faculty-member and alumna, Rabbi Ruth Sohn '82 with the Bobbi Asimow Award for Professional Mentorship.

JCPSC also recognized the Zschool with a special award in honor of their 50th anniversary celebration. Many past Zelikow School Directors and Associate Directors attended, and David Bubis '82, HUC-JIR alumnus and son of the late Jerry Bubis z’’l, led the group in a touching tribute to Richard Siegel z’’l, who was Director of the school when I started as a student. I worked closely with David and Lori Klein '91, HUC-JIR alumna and past Associate Director of the Zelikow School, to reach out to local alumni and build excitement and support for the school’s recognition.

Lastly, with many of my HUC-JIR family members surrounding me, I accepted the Co-Presidency of JCPSC for 2019 alongside AJU MBA alumnus and beloved Zschool internship supervisor, John Magoulas. I look forward to the challenge and the opportunity to fulfill JCPSC’s mission to convene and serve Jewish Communal Professionals in Southern California. One thing I’ve learned since I graduated HUC-JIR is that the learning doesn’t stop with our diplomas – learning is continuous, and JCPSC focuses on professional development, so the Jewish community can thrive.

I’m grateful to have worked with an incredible leadership team to put the dinner together, and look forward to a wonderful year ahead! If you’re interested in joining us or want more information about JSPSC, visit www.jcpsocal.org.