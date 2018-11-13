Celebrate Benjie Schiller's New Book!

Dear Fellow DFSSM Alumni,

Transcontinental Music Publications recently released the much anticipated songbook, Azamrah: Songs of Benjie Ellen Schiller. Our dear teacher’s music has meant so much and we are excited to spread the word and are launching a social media campaign.

Please take a moment and take a selfie with the book in front of your library or another meaningful place. Post on social media with a caption about how much Benjie’s music means to you. You can purchase the book here

Thank you!