Celebrate Benjie Schiller's New Book!
Celebrate Benjie Schiller's New Book!

Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Dear Fellow DFSSM Alumni,
 
Transcontinental Music Publications recently released the much anticipated songbook, Azamrah: Songs of Benjie Ellen Schiller. Our dear teacher’s music has meant so much and we are excited to spread the word and are launching a social media campaign. 
 
Please take a moment and take a selfie with the book in front of your library or another meaningful place. Post on social media with a caption about how much Benjie’s music means to you. You can purchase the book here.  
 
Thank you! 
Ross Wolman '07

