Rachel Margolis ‘07, RJE, Inducted into Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Rachel Margolis ‘07, a distinguished alumna and Reform Movement educator, was inducted into the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting in Cincinnati on October 21, 2018.

Margolis is a Program Manager with the URJ, focusing her work on increasing the capacity for innovation in congregational education, and improving the relationship between educators and their lay leaders. She serves as Chair of HUC-JIR Alumni Leadership Council.

“We are grateful to Rachel Margolis for her abiding devotion to the College-Institute as Chair of our Alumni Leadership Council role, and prize her significant impact in the field of Jewish education throughout North America,” stated Rabbi David Ellenson, Ph.D., Interim President and Chancellor Emeritus. “We look forward to benefiting from her expertise and guidance in advancing our mission.”

After serving as the Director of Education for University Synagogue in Los Angeles, Margolis helped write curriculum and re-envisioned youth involvement and teen learning for family schools, Religious Schools, synagogue day camps and retreats at Temple Israel of Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA; Temple Emanu-El of Dallas, TX; The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah in Overland, KS; and Temple Beth Or in Raleigh, NC. Margolis has also served as the Executive Director of Community Midrasha, a community Hebrew High School in Durham, NC, where she led and implemented a strategic plan to create a complete turn-around of the school.

When not working with synagogue communities, Margolis has served as a Chair of the HUC-JIR School of Education Alumni Association and the co-team leader of the Communications Team for the Association of Reform Jewish Educators.

A graduate of Cornell University, Rachel received a joint masters in Jewish Education and Jewish Non-Profit Management from HUC-JIR in 2007. She is married to Rabbi Ari Margolis (RAB’10), the rabbi at Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills, IL, and they have three daughters Laila, Adaya, and Eliora.