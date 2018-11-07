Rabbi Zach Shapiro ’97 Inducted into Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Rabbi Zach Shapiro ’97, a distinguished alumnus, leader of our Western Region Board of Overseers, and spiritual leader of Temple Akiba in Culver City, CA, was inducted into the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting on October 21, 2018 in Cincinnati.

“Rabbi Zach Shapiro’s love for the Jewish people, Israel, and the College-Institute are a source of inspiration,” stated Rabbi David Ellenson, Ph.D., Interim President and Chancellor Emeritus. “His devoted rabbinical leadership, gifted musicianship, and beautiful writings reflect our institution’s mission to bring forth transformative builders and leaders of Jewish communities throughout North America, Israel, and around the world.”

Since his ordination at HUC-JIR in 1997, Rabbi Shapiro has spent his entire rabbinical career in the Los Angeles area, first as the Associate Rabbi of University Synagogue in Los Angeles (1997-2005), and subsequently at Temple Akiba. Since his arrival at Temple Akiba in 2006, the congregation has experienced growth in numbers and in spirit.

Rabbi Shapiro’s mission in life is to bring goodness into the world. This mission guides every aspect of his rabbinate. His weekly blog, “A Moment in Time” (www.rabbizachshapiro.com) reminds us that every day provides opportunities to harness goodness.

A musician and composer, Rabbi Shapiro has written liturgical folk music used around the country. His children’s book, “We’re All in the Same Boat” (Putnam, 2009), is adored by children worldwide.

Rabbi Shapiro cares deeply for Reform Judaism's voice in Israel. He is an active member of the Board of the Southern California Board of Rabbis, and he serves on the Western Region Board of Overseers for the HUC-JIR’s Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles

A native of Boston, he received his B.A. in Spanish from Colby College, in Waterville ME. He has been married to Ron Galperin, Los Angeles City Controller, since their religious ceremony in 2002, and again in a legal ceremony in 2008.