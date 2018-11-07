Debbi K. Sorrentino Inducted into Board of Governors Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Debbi K. Sorrentino, Chair of our Central Region Board of Overseers and a distinguished leader of the Dallas Jewish community, was inducted into the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting on October 21, 2018 in Cincinnati.

“Debbi Sorrentino brings a passionate commitment to Jewish learning and leadership through her dedicated service to HUC-JIR,” stated Rabbi David Ellenson, Ph.D., Interim President and Chancellor Emeritus. “Her inspiring leadership, institutional planning skills, and insightful vision for the Jewish future will provide valuable wisdom and expertise to guide HUC-JIR’s mission.”

A member of the Central Region Board of Overseers since 2007, Sorrentino has chaired Task Forces to raise awareness of HUC-JIR in the Central region, served on the Dean’s Search Advisory and Transition Committee, recruited lay leaders to participate in the online study Illumine Project, and coached senior rabbinical students for their placement interviews.

As President of Temple Shalom in Dallas, TX (2004-2006), she hired the Senior Rabbi, Executive Director, and Assistant Rabbi, launched the Strategic Planning Council to address demographic changes and long-term financial sustainability issues, and launched an annual fund campaign that continues to the present day. She was the Chair of the Capital and Endowment Campaign at Temple Shalom (2007-2011) and successfully raised $5 million to renovate the building and increase the endowment. She currently serves as a Leadership Development Advisor at Temple Shalom (2012 to present). Sorrentino was a member of the Dallas Jewish Federation’s Congregational Leadership Initiative in 2006.

Among her professional activities, Sorrentino has been involved in sales and marketing for Anago International-Coral Springs, FL (1990-1996), recruitment at Ethan Allen Personnel Agency, Poughkeepsie, NY (1983-1985), financial sector sales for Pitney-Bowes, Valhalla, NY (1982-1983), and market research for consumer services and goods at RAC Information Systems, Great Neck, NY (1979-1982).

Sorrentino received her B.B.A. in Marketing from Hofstra University (1979), graduated the Melton School with the Honu Frankel Award in recognition of dedication to Jewish education (2009), and participated in the Gesher Program for Melton School graduates with rabbis from all streams of Judaism (2010-2011).