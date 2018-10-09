Student Spotlight: Meet Third-Year Rabbinical Student Deborah Goldberg

As an intern with the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions in Cincinnati, Deborah assists the college-institute in welcoming hundreds of high school and college students to Cincinnati's historial campus for leadership retreats and training opportunities.

She writes:

I'm so excited to be a third-year rabbinical student at HUC-JIR in Cincinnati! Prior to starting rabbinical school, I served as the Teen Programs Coordinator at the Jewish Council on Urban Affairs in Chicago. In this role, I managed all aspects of JCUA's teen social justice program, Or Tzedek. Before working for JCUA, I worked as an Eisendrath Legislative Assistant at the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism in Washington, D.C. In summer 2017, I returned to the RAC to coordinate the Machon Kaplan Summer Internship program for undergrads interested in Judaism and social justice.

I grew up attending URJ Camp Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. As a camper, staff member, and unit head at camp, I learned how to build Jewish community and celebrate Jewish life. This past summer, I returned to camp as our summer program director. I love working with young people to create meaningful Jewish experiences--from campers coming to camp for the first time to staff members working to give their campers the experiences that were so meaningful for them. Camp was the first place where I thought about becoming a rabbi, and I'm grateful for all the mentors and friends who've encouraged and supported me along the way.

This year, I'm serving as a student rabbi at Oheb Shalom Temple in Sandusky, Ohio, teaching an online 5th grade Hebrew class, and serving as a NORA intern. I'm looking forward to a great year!

Would you like to speak with Deborah and other HUC-JIR students? Let us know! And learn more about our Rabbinic program here.