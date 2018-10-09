Four New Camps Opened by HUC-JIR Alumni During Summer 2018

Mazel Tov to the four HUC-JIR alumni who opened new camps this summer! Many of our current and former students were inspired to work in the Jewish community because of summers spent at camp. A few number are lucky enough to graduate and keep working and living the camp life year-round.

Jordanna Flores ’01, Director of 6 Points Sci-Tech Academy West

Jordanna is thrilled to be back in Jewish Camping after helping to run the School of Education at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion's Los Angeles campus and directing the Los Angeles Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning. Jordanna was the Director of Camp Alonim and holds Masters Degrees in Jewish Education and in Jewish Nonprofit Management from HUC-JIR.

Rabbi Jesse Gallop ’08, Director of Camp Pinebrook

Jesse opened Camp Pinebrook in the summer of 2018. Prior to joining Camp Pinebrook, Jesse was a congregational rabbi for 9 years in New York, Virginia and Washington, DC. Before rabbinical school he was the assistant director of a day camp in Minnesota, and has been a youth professional in Colorado, Florida, and Israel. Jesse was ordained from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 2010 (NY), and has a bachelor degree from the University of Denver.

Danny Mishkin ’07, Director of Sababa Beachaway

Danny Mishkin is a proven innovator for Jewish teen programming. Danny earned a Masters in Jewish Education at Hebrew Union College to make a career in Jewish Education. Danny was selected as a fellow in The Leadership Institute, a joint program of the Jewish Theological Seminary and Hebrew Union College.

Jo-Ellen Unger ’16, Director of 6 Points Creative Arts

Jo-Ellen has served as a formal and informal education director at Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, Congregation Ahavath Chesed in Jacksonville, Florida and most recently Har Sinai Congregation outside of Baltimore, Maryland. She is a graduate of Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion, where she earned a Master of Arts in Religious Education.