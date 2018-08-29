Rabbi Alan A. Kaye Alumni Day of Learning - October 25 at HUC-JIR/ New York

Rabbi Alan A. Kay Alumni Day of Learning

HUC-JIR New York School of Education Fall Yom Iyyun

Exploring Spiritual Education

Thursday, October 25th, 2018

HUC-JIR/NY Brookdale Center (1 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10016)

Keynote speaker, Rabbi Mike Comins, will guide us in large group and small group learning about a "spiritual dynamics” approach to integrating spirituality into our education efforts. Additionally, we will hear from innovative Reform Jewish educators who are doing the work on the ground in their religious schools and other learning environments.

Rabbi Mike Comins is the Founder of The TorahTrek Center for Jewish Wilderness Spirituality, an organization that contributes to vibrant Jewish communities, living in balance with their neighbors and environs, by exposing Judaism's roots in wilderness, facilitating direct experience of the Divine in nature, demonstrating the effectiveness of Judaism as a spiritual practice, and fostering the spiritual growth of individual Jews and Jewish communities.

Questions? Please contact Dr. Evie Rotstein, Director of the New York School of Education, at (212) 824-2208 or erotstein@huc.edu.