Home » News & Events » Rabbi Alan A. Kaye Alumni Day of Learning - October 25 at HUC-JIR/ New York
Rabbi Alan A. Kaye Alumni Day of Learning - October 25 at HUC-JIR/ New York

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Rabbi Alan A. Kay Alumni Day of Learning
HUC-JIR New York School of Education Fall Yom Iyyun

Exploring Spiritual Education

Thursday, October 25th, 2018
HUC-JIR/NY Brookdale Center (1 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10016)

Keynote speaker, Rabbi Mike Comins, will guide us in large group and small group learning about a "spiritual dynamics” approach to integrating spirituality into our education efforts.  Additionally, we will hear from innovative Reform Jewish educators who are doing the work on the ground in their religious schools and other learning environments.

Rabbi Mike Comins is the Founder of The TorahTrek Center for Jewish Wilderness Spirituality, an organization that contributes to vibrant Jewish communities, living in balance with their neighbors and environs, by exposing Judaism's roots in wilderness, facilitating direct experience of the Divine in nature, demonstrating the effectiveness of Judaism as a spiritual practice, and fostering the spiritual growth of individual Jews and Jewish communities.

Questions? Please contact Dr. Evie Rotstein, Director of the New York School of Education, at (212) 824-2208 or erotstein@huc.edu.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
