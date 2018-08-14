Skip to main content
Welcome to the New School of Education Alumni, Class of 2018
Welcome to the New School of Education Alumni, Class of 2018

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Graduates from the Executive Masters in Jewish Education Program

  • Denise Crevin: Education Administrator, Congregation B'nai Israel, in Sacramento, CA
  • Brenda Footer: Family Engagement Specialist, Center for Jewish Education, in Baltimore, MD
  • Dayna Gershon: Director of Formal and Informal Education, The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, in Overland Park, KS
  • Rabbi Keren Gorban ‘12: Rabbi, Temple Sinai, in Pittsburgh, PA
  • Leah King Kaufman: Manager, Leadership Institute at Union for Reform Judaism, in New York, NY
  • Rabbi Elisa Koppel ‘01: Rabbi and Director of Lifelong Learning, Congregation Beth Emeth, in Wilmington, DE
  • Shari Rothstein: Associate Director of Religious School, Temple Emanu-El, in Westfield, NJ
  • Kendra Sager: Associate Executive Director, Temple Beth El, in Madison, WI
  • Stacy Shapiro: Consultant, Moving Traditions, and Madrichim and Teen Seminar Coordinator, Temple Israel of Northern Westchester, in Croton-On-Hudson, NY
  • Rabbi Jay Sherwood: Rabbi, Temple Shalom, in Colorado Springs, CO
  • Sabrina Silverberg: Director of Education, Temple Emanu-El Sarasota, in Sarasota, FL
  • Brad Zicholtz: Director of Experiential Education, The Reform Temple of Rockland, in Upper Nyack, NY

Graduates from the New York School of Education

  • Rachel Barnehama: Director of Education and Engagement, Temple Beth Israel, in Port Washington, NY
  • Erin Binder: Continuing Rabbinical School, in New York, NY
  • Deborah Freedberg: Teacher, in Portland, OR

Graduates from the Rhea Hirsch School of Education

  • Missy Goldstein: YAD Engagement Officer, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, in Cincinnati, OH
  • Rachel Dubowe, Nefesh Director, URJ Camp Newman, in Berkeley, CA
  • Sarah Rosenbaum Jones: Continuing Rabbinical School at the Leo Baeck College (for a year), in London, England
  • Liora Alban: Continuing Rabbinical School, in Los Angeles, CA
  • Daniel Freedman: Continuing Rabbinical School, in Los Angeles, CA
 
Reach out and welcome a new graduate who moved to your area! Contact Dena Stein if you would like contact information. 

