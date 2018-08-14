Welcome to the New School of Education Alumni, Class of 2018

Graduates from the Executive Masters in Jewish Education Program

Denise Crevin: Education Administrator, Congregation B'nai Israel, in Sacramento, CA

Brenda Footer: Family Engagement Specialist, Center for Jewish Education, in Baltimore, MD

Dayna Gershon: Director of Formal and Informal Education, The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, in Overland Park, KS

Rabbi Keren Gorban ‘12: Rabbi, Temple Sinai, in Pittsburgh, PA

Leah King Kaufman: Manager, Leadership Institute at Union for Reform Judaism, in New York, NY

Rabbi Elisa Koppel ‘01: Rabbi and Director of Lifelong Learning, Congregation Beth Emeth, in Wilmington, DE

Shari Rothstein: Associate Director of Religious School, Temple Emanu-El, in Westfield, NJ

Kendra Sager: Associate Executive Director, Temple Beth El, in Madison, WI

Stacy Shapiro: Consultant, Moving Traditions, and Madrichim and Teen Seminar Coordinator, Temple Israel of Northern Westchester, in Croton-On-Hudson, NY

Rabbi Jay Sherwood: Rabbi, Temple Shalom, in Colorado Springs, CO

Sabrina Silverberg: Director of Education, Temple Emanu-El Sarasota, in Sarasota, FL

Brad Zicholtz: Director of Experiential Education, The Reform Temple of Rockland, in Upper Nyack, NY

Graduates from the New York School of Education

Rachel Barnehama: Director of Education and Engagement, Temple Beth Israel, in Port Washington, NY

Erin Binder: Continuing Rabbinical School, in New York, NY

Deborah Freedberg: Teacher, in Portland, OR

Graduates from the Rhea Hirsch School of Education

Missy Goldstein: YAD Engagement Officer, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, in Cincinnati, OH

Rachel Dubowe, Nefesh Director, URJ Camp Newman, in Berkeley, CA

Sarah Rosenbaum Jones: Continuing Rabbinical School at the Leo Baeck College (for a year), in London, England

Liora Alban: Continuing Rabbinical School, in Los Angeles, CA

Daniel Freedman: Continuing Rabbinical School, in Los Angeles, CA