Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Launches Search for the 13th President

Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union CollegeJewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) educates individuals for service to the Reform Movement and the Jewish people worldwide as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. HUC-JIR seeks a visionary and dynamic leader to become its 13th President, whose positive energy, character, integrity, intellect, and passion will inspire all those associated with the institution.

Due to the untimely death of HUC-JIR’s President, Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l, HUC-JIR finds itself unexpectedly in need of new leadership. Building on a rich history of success, the next President will bring bold ideas and leadership to the College-Institute and continue to propel HUC-JIR to the furthest reaches of excellence. The next President will embrace HUC-JIR’s culture of community by building meaningful and personal relationships with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and donors.

Read the Presidential Search Prospectus (PDF) (ADA WEB ACCESSIBLE).

The preferred start date for the President is January 1, 2019. For best consideration, please send all nominations and applications, electronically and in confidence, to:

Shelly Weiss Storbeck, Managing Partner

Susan VanGilder, Partner

Matthew Marsallo, Associate

HUC-JIRPresident@storbecksearch.com

