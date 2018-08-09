Skip to main content
Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Launches Search for the 13th President
Share
Print

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Launches Search for the 13th President

Main Content
Thursday, August 9, 2018

Year-In-Israel Students in Jerusalem

Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union CollegeJewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) educates individuals for service to the Reform Movement and the Jewish people worldwide as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. HUC-JIR seeks a visionary and dynamic leader to become its 13th President, whose positive energy, character, integrity, intellect, and passion will inspire all those associated with the institution.

Due to the untimely death of HUC-JIR’s President, Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l, HUC-JIR finds itself unexpectedly in need of new leadership. Building on a rich history of success, the next President will bring bold ideas and leadership to the College-Institute and continue to propel HUC-JIR to the furthest reaches of excellence. The next President will embrace HUC-JIR’s culture of community by building meaningful and personal relationships with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and donors.

Read the Presidential Search Prospectus (PDF) (ADA WEB ACCESSIBLE). 

The preferred start date for the President is January 1, 2019. For best consideration, please send all nominations and applications, electronically and in confidence, to:

Shelly Weiss Storbeck, Managing Partner
Susan VanGilder, Partner
Matthew Marsallo, Associate

HUC-JIRPresident@storbecksearch.com

For more information, please visit HUC-JIR’s homepage at huc.edu.

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and complies with all applicable laws and regulations regarding equal employment opportunities. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity and expression, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or veteran status.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share