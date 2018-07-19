Skip to main content
Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Rabbi Talia Avnon-Benveniste Represents Reform Movement at Israeli President Rivlin's 2018 Tisha B'Av Study Session
Share
Print

Rabbi Talia Avnon-Benveniste Represents Reform Movement at Israeli President Rivlin's 2018 Tisha B'Av Study Session

Main Content
Thursday, July 19, 2018

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hosted a pluralistic study session at his Residence on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The theme of the session was Lamentations. This marks the fourth year in a row that President Rivlin has hosted a pluralistic Tisha B'Av study session. 

Rabbi Talia Avnon-Benveniste '08, Director of the Israeli Rabbinical Program at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem, represented HUC-JIR and the Reform Movement at the President's Residence. Rabbi Avnon-Benveniste gave a beautiful talk about the poetry of loss and the mourning of Israeli poet Haim Gouri, who passed away on January 31, 2018. Gouri received the Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causaat HUC-JIR/Jerusalem Ordination and Academic Convocation on November 18, 2016.

“We pray that our deeds and our names will not appear in the book of Lamentations," said Rabbi Avnon-Benveniste. "That we will all be able to see beyond our people’s horizons. Further than the possibilities of today. Far in to the future. To be the almonds in the trees and not the spiny branches. The ensure that our country in worthy of the life of the Jewish people.”

Rabbi Avnon-Benveniste was among four individuals leading Jewish studies institutions and programs, including Orthodox Rabbi Ya'akov Medan, Professor of Bible at Hebrew University; Professor Nili Vesana, Head of Bible Studies at Hebrew University; and Conservative Rabbi Dubi Hayoun, Rabbi of Congregation Moria, a Masorti synagogue in Haifa. Rabbi Hayoun was taken by police for an investigation the morning of the study session for performing non-Orthodox weddings. President Rivlin, Natan Sharansky, and Isaac Herzog, all of whom were present at the study session, expressed their dismay and concern regarding the investigation.

Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Liturgy and Midrash, represented the Reform Movement at President Rivlin's study session in 2016 and Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Dean, HUC-JIR/Jerusalem, represented the Reform Movement at the 2017 study session.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share