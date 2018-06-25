Rabbi Michael Marmur, Ph.D. Promoted to Associate Professor of Jewish Theology at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Jerusalem

Rabbi Michael Marmur, Ph.D., Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) (2009-2018) and Assistant Professor of Jewish Theology (2008-2018), was promoted to Associate Professor of Jewish Theology, with tenure. Previously, Dr. Marmur served as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of HUC-JIR’s Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem. He is internationally recognized for his scholarship on Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and teaches courses in Theology, Homiletics, and Pluralistic Jewish Education.

“We are grateful to Rabbi Dr. Marmur over the past nine years for his vision and leadership as Provost, which has advanced HUC-JIR’s accredited academic excellence, strengthened our faculty, enriched the learning of our students, and broadened our intellectual outreach to the leaders of the Reform Movement and the larger public,” stated Rabbi David Ellenson, HUC-JIR Interim President. “His scholarship, thought leadership, teaching, and mentorship of students will continue to reinforce our academic programs throughout our four campus institution of Jewish higher education.”

Born and raised in England, Rabbi Marmur completed a B.A. Degree in Modern History at the University of Oxford before moving to Israel in 1984. While studying for an M.A. in Ancient Jewish History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (1990), he completed his studies in HUC-JIR’s Israel Rabbinical Program and was ordained in 1992. For the following six years, he served as congregational rabbi, high school teacher, and member of the executive at the Leo Baeck Education Center in Haifa.

Dr. Marmur received his Ph.D. in Modern Jewish Thought from the Hebrew University (2006). His dissertation was entitled "Heschel's Rhetoric of Citation: The Use of Sources in God In Search of Man." He has lectured and taught extensively in North America and Israel, and also in many parts of Western and Central Europe. He is married to Sarah Bernstein, and father to three children - Miriam, Nadav, and Gaby.

Dr. Marmur is the author of Abraham Joshua Heschel and the Sources of Wonder (Toronto: University of Toronto Press, 2016), An Anthology of Readings in American Jewish Thought, co-edited with Rabbi David Ellenson, HUC-JIR Interim President (Brandeis University Press, forthcoming), and numerous scholarly articles in academic journals and edited volumes.