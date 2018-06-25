Skip to main content
Mark C. Biderman Re-Elected Treasurer of Board of Governors of HUC-JIR
Mark C. Biderman Re-Elected Treasurer of Board of Governors of HUC-JIR

Monday, June 25, 2018

Mark BidermanMark C. Biderman, a distinguished communal leader and expert in the financial services industry, was re-elected Treasurer of the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting in New York on June 4, 2018.  As Treasurer since 2008, Chair of the Finance Committee, and former Chair of HUC-JIR’s Eastern Region Board of Overseers, Biderman has sustained HUC-JIR’s financial sustainability and ensured its continued academic excellence.

Rabbi David Ellenson, Ph.D., stated, "Mark Biderman's passionate commitment to our sacred mission of preparing Jewish leaders today and for the future is a source of wisdom and guidance. His dedicated partnership, vision for Reform Judaism, and expertise in finance are vital resources as we strengthen our institution of Jewish higher education.”

I have been honored to serve as a governor and as Treasurer of HUC-JIR and help this important institution achieve its goals.

A leader with more than 40 years of business and financial experience, Biderman is an Independent Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. He served as Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer at National Financial Partners Corp. He previously served as Managing Director and head of the Financial Institutions Group in the Corporate Finance Department of CIBC World Markets Group (formerly Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.), a position he held since 1987. From 1969 to 1987, he served as Senior Analyst in the Equity Research Department of Oppenheimer covering the financial services industry and was elected to the Institutional Investor All America Research Team from 1973 to 1985. He is a C.F.A. and was Past President of the Bank and Financial Analysts Association. 

Biderman received the B.S.E. from Princeton University and the M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. He previously served Board of Directors Chair of the Center for Jewish Life – Princeton Hillel, serves on the Advisory Council of the Program in Judaic Studies of Princeton University, was a member of the Board of Directors for the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, and is Past Chairman of the Board and President of Congregation Rodeph Sholom in New York City. 


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
