Skip to main content
Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Selected Writings of Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l
Share
Print

Selected Writings of Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z”l

Main Content
Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., z"l, was a prolific writer who explored a broad range of subjects. These selected writings reflect the scope of his themes, including texts of the Second Temple period, liturgy of the High Holy Days, technology and theology, the importance of halakhah and the Talmud for Reform Judaism, commentaries on the Book of Genesis, Reform Judaism’s struggle for recognition in Israel, HUC-JIR’s mission of Jewish leadership development, projects advancing tolerance, the call for Jewish unity, and his ardent belief in the sanctity of life.

CCAR Journal:

Navigating the Journey: The Essential Guide to the Jewish Life Cycle:

Seven Days, Many Voices:

Sh'ma: A Journal of Jewish Ideas:

ReformJudaism.org:

Union for Reform Judaism's 10 Minutes of Torah (2010): 

Reform Judaism Magazine:

The Forward:

The Jerusalem Post:

HuffPost:


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share