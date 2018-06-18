Miriam Daniel Installed as Member of Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Miriam Daniel, an attorney and staunch supporter of Progressive Judaism in Israel, was installed as a member of the HUC-JIR Board of Governors at its meeting in New York on June 4, 2018.

Born in Tel Aviv and raised in the United States, Daniel is the daughter of Ruth Daniel, z”l, and Gerard Daniel, HUC-JIR Governor Emeritus, founders of the Daniel Centers for Progressive Judaism in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, including Beit Daniel and Mishkenot Ruth Daniel. Beit Daniel is one of the most successful Reform synagogues in Israel, serving thousands of Israelis with religious, cultural, and educational programs. Mishkenot Ruth Daniel hosts visitors from around the world, including NFTY and Birthright participants.

“Miriam Daniel’s advocacy for Progressive Judaism in Israel reinforces the College-Institute’s mission of strengthening Israel’s religious pluralism and gender equality,” stated Rabbi David Ellenson, HUC-JIR Interim President. “We look forward to her wisdom and guidance as we work together to educate Reform rabbis and educators for Israel and ensure the vital links binding Israel and North American Jewry.”

Daniel is an officer of the Friends of the Daniel Centers, a non-profit dedicated to help the Daniel Centers. She is actively involved in the Daniel Centers’ work with the Diaspora, including recruitment of participants for Tikkun Olam in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, a 5-9 month MASA program for recent college graduates to volunteer and study in Jaffa and southern Tel Aviv, which is jointly sponsored by the Daniel Centers and BINA. She has been instrumental in creating Shonim B’Yachad (Different Together), an annual art contest for elementary and secondary students in the greater Tel Aviv area on the subject of tolerance, equality and accepting the other, the winning posters of which have been exhibited in the United States.

Seeking to increase the connection between the Daniel Centers and Reform synagogues and their members in North America, she travels frequently to Israel and works closely with the leaders of the Israel Movement for Progressive Judaism. She has served on the Board of the Union for Reform Judaism and is a member of the North American Council of the World Union for Progressive Judaism.

A resident of Chevy Chase, MD, Daniel belongs to Temple Sinai in Washington, DC, and is a member of its Israel Affairs Committee. She works in her family’s business, which includes management of timberland in Maine and development of micro-housing in Seattle, WA. She and her husband Larry Wolff are the parents of two children, David and Rebecca, and grandparents of Mira Jacobs, born to Rebecca and Aaron Jacobs. Her son David is studying to be a cantor.