STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: MEET Joint School of Education and Zelikow Alumna Missy Goldstein

Mazel Tov! Missy Goldstein is recent graduate of the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management and Rhea Hirsch School of Education at HUC-JIR's Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles. Prior to atteninding HUC-JIR she spent several years working with URJ Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute, Hillel, and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life.

She writes:

I'm proud to say that I have completed my final year of the Joint Masters program, pursuing Masters in Jewish Education and Jewish Nonprofit Management. Having worked in an educational capacity in a nonprofit immediately prior to beginning HUC, I felt that these two degrees would pair perfectly for the career I plan to pursue. The nonprofit program has shown me so much I didn't know about the Jewish organized world, which led me to shift my focus in that direction. I completed my capstone project for each program, both addressing professional development in the Jewish communal world. I'm also excited to be the first HUC-JIR intern at the Silverlake Independent JCC, where I'm focusing on outreach within the East Side Jews program, an irreverent, non-denominational collective of Jews living in Los Angeles’ East Side. The last year of the program has been challenging and exciting and I look forward to everything that's around the corner.

Would you like to speak with Missy and other HUC-JIR students? Let us know! And learn more about our joint Masters in Education and Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management program here.