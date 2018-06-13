HUC-JIR's Third Cohort of Founders' Fellows Reimagine Progressive Jewish Life on Campus

The HUC-JIR Founders’ Fellowship is making an impact on campuses across North America. Our eighteen 2017-2018 Fellows in Cohort Three have implemented their vision throughout the semester – and their impact is impressive. Fellows are grouped in to chevrutot (study groups) based on their project idea. In this cohort, groups range from:

Creating or deepening interfaith connections, such as a Sikh-Jewish seder, a weekly lunch discussion on a given religious text, a Muslim-Jewish community meal, or a shared interfaith day of service; Creating pluralistic experiences to build connections between Jews with different backgrounds, such as a paired, ongoing chevruta experience or a shared philosophy discussion group; Creating new Jewish student groups to address needs that are missing on campus, like a new minyan, a Jewish musical group, a Jewish outdoors club, or creating basic programming for a campus’ newly organized Hillel; and Focusing on, reimagining, redeveloping, or shifting the standard Jewish Shabbat experience on campus by means of creating a new prayer book, creating a city-wide Jewish college student Shabbat, or revitalizing Shabbat on campus with the goal of infusing it with more joy.

Beyond the projects themselves, Fellows report that being part of Founders’ Fellowship has a major impact on them, saying things like:

"The Fellowship has made me ask tough questions, not only about my project but about myself."

"I am walking away with a refreshed passion for Reform Judaism and confidence to take my project from an idea stage into reality. I am leaving with so many people who are amazing resources and I've created meaningful relationships with them."

"I feel a lot more confident in my project, largely because I feel that even if everything doesn't go 100% as I originally dreamed/planned, there are still many paths to get to my end goal. I didn't have that flexibility in my thinking prior to [the retreat] weekend."

We are now accepting applications for Cohort Four of the Founders' Fellowship! All application materials must be received by September 21, 2018. Learn more about the Founders' Fellowship and begin your application here.