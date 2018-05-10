Funeral of Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, Ph.D.

Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, Ph.D., President of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute (HUC-JIR), died tragically in a plane crash on May 5, 2018, at the age of 53. He served as the 12th President in HUC-JIR’s 143-year history.

Funeral services took place on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 / 23 Iyar 5778 at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale, NY. Eulogies were delivered by Rabbi Lawrence A. Hoffman '69, Ph.D. '73, The Barbara and Stephen Friedman Professor of Worship, Liturgy, and Ritual, HUC-JIR; Rabbi David Stern '89, President, Central Conference of American Rabbis, and Senior Rabbi, Temple Emanu-El, Dallas, TX; and Rabbi Rick Jacobs '82, President, Union for Reform Judaism.

