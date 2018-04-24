Learn How to Give a Gift Through Your IRA

See Your Generosity in Action
If you are 70 ½ years old or older, you can make a tax-free distribution from your traditional or Roth IRA to the College-Institute. You can donate up to $100,000 each year to a qualified charity such as HUC-JIR without incurring income tax on your withdrawal. Consider taking advantage of this simple way to support HUC-JIR and also receive tax benefits.
How It Works
A Gift Through your IRA may be for you if:
We Can Help You Make an Impact Today
You don’t need to be an expert in retirement planning to make a gift to HUC-JIR and ensure a strong Jewish future. To walk you through your options, contact Susan G. Kulick, J.D., L.L. M., National Director of Gift Planning, HUC-JIR 513-487-3227, 800-488-8720, ext.3227, or skulick@huc.edu.