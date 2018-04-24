Skip to main content
Learn How to Give a Gift Through Your IRA
Learn How to Give a Gift Through Your IRA

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

See Your Generosity in Action

If you are 70 ½ years old or older, you can make a tax-free distribution from your traditional or Roth IRA to the College-Institute. You can donate up to $100,000 each year to a qualified charity such as HUC-JIR without incurring income tax on your withdrawal.  Consider taking advantage of this simple way to support HUC-JIR and also receive tax benefits.

How It Works

 

  1. You direct distributions in the amount of your choosing from your traditional or Roth IRA to HUC-JIR. This can be a one-time or recurring gift. 
  2. The distributions go directly to HUC-JIR and are not subject to income tax.

A Gift Through your IRA may be for you if:

  • You are over age 70 ½;
  • You do not need the additional income from your required minimum distribution;
  • You don’t itemize deductions;
  • You want to avoid the income tax burden on your required minimum distribution; or
  • You want to see your generosity immediately support HUC-JIR’s mission!

We Can Help You Make an Impact Today

You don’t need to be an expert in retirement planning to make a gift to HUC-JIR and ensure a strong Jewish future. To walk you through your options, contact Susan G. Kulick, J.D., L.L. M., National Director of Gift Planning, HUC-JIR 513-487-3227, 800-488-8720, ext.3227, or skulick@huc.edu.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism.
