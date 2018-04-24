2018 New York Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies Livestream

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, invites you to watch the livestreams of our New York Graduation and Ordination ceremonies. Please tune in here!

New York Graduation will take place on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 4 pm at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to Charles Bronfman, philanthropist, who will also present the Graduation address. HUC-JIR alumni will be awarded honorary doctorates in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service. The Certificate of Recognition will be presented to Rabbi Andrea Weiss '93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible and Jack, Joseph and Mortion Mandel Provost-Elect at HUC-JIR. Students will be certified as cantors and presented with the Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling, Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program, Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program, Master of Sacred Music, and Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature.

New York Ordination will take place on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 9 am at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. Rabbi Andrea Weiss '93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible and Jack, Joseph and Mortion Mandel Provost-Elect at HUC-JIR, will present the Ordination address. The Roger E. Joseph Prize will be presented toFortify Rights, a non-profit human rights organization that works to prevent and remedy human rights violations. We will ordain 6 students as cantors and 13 students as rabbis.

