2018 New York Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies Livestream
2018 New York Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies Livestream

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, invites you to watch the livestreams of our New York Graduation and Ordination ceremonies. Please tune in here!

New York Graduation will take place on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 4 pm at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to Charles Bronfman, philanthropist, who will also present the Graduation address. HUC-JIR alumni will be awarded honorary doctorates in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service. The Certificate of Recognition will be presented to Rabbi Andrea Weiss '93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible and Jack, Joseph and Mortion Mandel Provost-Elect at HUC-JIR. Students will be certified as cantors and presented with the Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling, Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program, Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program, Master of Sacred Music, and Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature.

New York Ordination will take place on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 9 am at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. Rabbi Andrea Weiss '93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible and Jack, Joseph and Mortion Mandel Provost-Elect at HUC-JIR, will present the Ordination address. The Roger E. Joseph Prize will be presented toFortify Rights,  a non-profit human rights organization that works to prevent and remedy human rights violations. We will ordain 6 students as cantors and 13 students as rabbis. 

Read more about 2018 Graduation and Ordination in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York >


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, museums, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
