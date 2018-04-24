2018 New York Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, invites you to watch the recordings of our New York Graduation and Ordination ceremonies.

New York Graduation:

New York Graduation took place on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 4 pm at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, was presented to Charles Bronfman, philanthropist, who also presented the Graduation address. HUC-JIR alumni were awarded honorary doctorates in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service. The Certificate of Recognition was presented to Rabbi Andrea Weiss '93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible and Jack, Joseph and Mortion Mandel Provost-Elect at HUC-JIR. Students were certified as cantors and presented with the Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling, Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program, Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program, Master of Sacred Music, and Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature.

New York Ordination:

New York Ordination took place on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 9 am at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. Rabbi Andrea Weiss '93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible and Jack, Joseph and Mortion Mandel Provost-Elect at HUC-JIR, presented the Ordination address. The Roger E. Joseph Prize was presented to Fortify Rights, a non-profit human rights organization that works to prevent and remedy human rights violations. We ordained 6 students as cantors and 13 students as rabbis.

