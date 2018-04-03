Richard A. Krantz Elected Chair of the Eastern Region Board of Overseers at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Richard A. Krantz, a distinguished attorney and Reform Movement leader, was elected Chair of the Eastern Region Board of Overseers at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting on March 14, 2018 in New York. He will begin his tenure as Chair as of July 1, 2018.

Rabbi David Adelson, D. Min., Dean of HUC-JIR’s New York Campus, stated, “Richard Krantz is dedicated to engaging and preparing the next generations of Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement and the Jewish people. His expertise and wisdom will be a source of guidance and strength as we fulfill HUC-JIR’s sacred mission of educating rabbis, cantors, educators, nonprofit executives, pastoral counselors, and scholars.”

Krantz is a partner of the law firm of Robinson & Cole LLP, where he co-chairs the securities group. He has served as a member of the Eastern Region Board of Overseers for almost eight years, prior to his election as Chair. He is a member of both Congregation Rodeph Sholom in New York City and Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he served as President. He also formerly served on the NFTY National Board.

Krantz received the B.A. in Humanistic Studies in 1970 and the J.D. from Harvard University in 1974. He lives in New York City with his wife, Joanne.