Celebrating HUC-JIR Alumni for Their Contributions to the Jewish Community at CCAR Convention 2018

Five HUC-JIR alumni were presented with the HUC-JIR Alumni Recruitment Recognition Award to celebrate and honor their contributions to the Jewish community and the Jewish people by mentoring and guiding future Jewish leaders. The awards were presented at the HUC-JIR alumni reception at the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) Convention in March 2018. The candidates for the awards were gleaned from data of nominations, applications, and surveys, as well as work on special projects that benefit recruitment.

Rabbi Kenneth Chasen '98, Senior Rabbi of Leo Baeck Temple in Los Angeles, CA. Rabbi Chasen has mentored and inspired many as a rabbi and as a creator of Jewish music and inspiration. His original liturgical and educational works are regularly heard in synagogues, religious schools, Jewish camps, and sanctuaries.

Rabbi Marianne Chernow '03, Senior Rabbi of Temple Chai in Phoenix, AZ. Rabbi Chernow has inspired many past, current, and future HUC-JIR students because of her rabbinical passions which include the Jewish healing movement, the study of Biblical literature, and the power of vibrant worship.

Rabbi Andrea Cosnowsky '04, Senior Rabbi of Congregation Etz Chaim in Lombard, IL. Rabbi Cosnowsky mentors past, current, and future HUC-JIR candidates and works closely with future colleagues during the summer at URJ OSRUI.

Rabbi Lewis Kamrass '85, Senior Rabbi of Isaac M. Wise Temple in Cincinnati, OH. Rabbi Kamrass has mentored and advised past, current, and future HUC-JIR students and shares his wisdom as a member of the Rabbinic Recruitment Cabinet of the President's Rabbinic Council and the Recruitment, Admissions, and Placement Committee of the HUC-JIR Board of Governors.

Rabbi Amy Schwartzman '90, Senior Rabbi at Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, VA. Rabbi Schwartzman has inspired HUC-JIR students on their paths to becoming passionate Jewish leaders and advocates for social Justice. Rabbi Schwartzman has invested in supporting HUC-JIR and the future rabbis, cantors, leaders in Jewish education, and Jewish nonprofit professionals because, as she says, “it is the investment in the future of the Movement and Judaism at large.”

Thank you to these alumni and to all of our alumni for mentoring and recommending candidates for the graduate programs of HUC-JIR. Please take advantage of our Alumni Recruitment Toolkit to interest tomorrow's Jewish leaders in today's opportunities.

Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, Ph.D., National Director of Recruitment and Admissions and President's Scholar, and the Recruitment and Admissions team, together with the President’s Office, present Alumni Recruitment Recognition Awards two to three times per year. If you would like to nominate an alumnnus, please send their name, contact information, and a three-five sentence recommendation to Rabbi Sabath at rsabath@huc.edu.

If you would like to speak with a member of the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions, be in touch at explore@huc.edu.