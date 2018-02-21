Yaron Horovitz Installed as Chair of the Israel Board of Overseers and Member of the Board of Governors of HUC-JIR

Yaron Horovitz was installed as Chair of the Israel Board of Overseers and a member of the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting in Los Angeles on February 12, 2018.

Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., HUC-JIR President, stated, “A distinguished attorney, mediator, and leader of the Israeli Reform Movement, Yaron Horovitz is a source of great expertise and guidance as we advance the mission of our Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem as the headquarters for progressive Judaism and pluralistic Jewish leadership development in Israel.”

Horovitz was born and raised in Jerusalem. After three years of military duty in a Nachal-paratrooper unit he went to law school at the Hebrew University and graduated cum laude. During his studies, he served as a teaching assistant, research assistant, parliamentary aid at the Knesset, and a member of the editorial board of the Hebrew University Law Review. He articled at the Israeli Supreme Court and was admitted to the Israeli Bar in 1990. He joined Naschitz Brandes Amir, a leading Israeli law firm, as an associate and practiced commercial law. In 1994-5 he studied in London and gained an LL.M. in International Business Law from the London School of Economics (LSE). Horovitz became a partner in Naschitz Brandes Amir in 1997. In 2017 Yaron decided to put more than 25 years of experience in commercial litigation and employment law to use by becoming a mediator in these fields, which is currently his main professional activity

Horovitz has significant roots in progressive Judaism. His great-grandfather, Rabbi Jacob Guttmann, was a philosopher and the liberal rabbi of Hildesheim and Breslau, then Germany. His great-uncle, Professor Julius Guttmann, was a very well-known Jewish philosopher, in Germany and at the Jerusalem Hebrew University, and an important thinker of liberal Judaism.

Horovitz is a board member of Darchei Noam, a Reform congregation in Ramat Hasharon, a town north of Tel Aviv, where he lives with Sigal and their children.