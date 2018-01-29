HUC-JIR Announces 2018 Graduation and Ordination in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, will bestow 114 degrees at Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York on the Class of 2018's cadre of new Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement. Distinguished communal and civic leaders and alumni will be awarded honorary degrees and prizes in recognition of their service to Reform congregations and North American Jewry, and in honor of their humanitarian work.
The College-Institute will award 114 degrees:
Ordain 28 rabbis at Ordination in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York;
Ordain 6 cantors at Ordination in New York;
Certify 5 cantors at Graduation in New York;
3 Doctor of Ministry degrees;
10 Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies;
15 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Letters;
11 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Literature;
5 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Education;
1 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Studies;
15 Master of Arts degrees in Religious Education;
4 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Nonprofit Management;
6 Master of Philosophy degrees in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies
4 Master of Sacred Music degrees; and
1 Master of Science in Organizational Leadership Innovation.
All degrees granted upon completion of all requirements.
HUC-JIR alumni will be awarded honorary Doctorates of Divinity, Music, Jewish Religious Education, and Jewish Nonprofit Management, as well as the Graduate Medallion, in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service.
Rabbinical Alumni – Doctor of Divinity, honoris causa
Judith Rosenthal Beiner*
Daniel M. Cohen (N)
Sigma Faye Coran*
Faith Joy Dantowitz (N)
Rebecca Lee Lesser Dubowe (L)
Paula Lynn Feldstein (N)
Joseph Meyer Forman (N)
Stacy Friedman (L)
Paula R. Goldberg (N)
Lisa Laura Goldstein (N)
Evan Lander Goodman (L)
Laurence W. Groffman (N)
Deborah Gardner Helbraun*
Elizabeth Blanche Hersh*
Gregory Jon Merrill Kanter*
Sandra Katz (N)
Jeffrey A. Kaye (L)
Andrew Robert Koren*
Dana Lawrence Magat, RJE (L)
Laurence P. Malinger (N)
Toby H. Manewith*
Amy L. Memis-Foler (N)
Steven L. Mills (N)
Jordan B. Millstein (N)
Ellen Nemhauser (N)
Sheryl Nosan, RJE (L)
Oren Joseph Harzfeld Postrel (N)
Janine C. Schloss (L)
Cory Adam Weiss*
Kenneth Scott Weiss, RJE (L)
Brian Howard Zimmerman (N)
Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music Cantorial Alumni – Doctor of Music, honoris causa
Anna S. Berman (N)
Arlene Bernstein (N)
Ida Rae Cahana (N)
Rebecca Carmi (N)
Susan Lori Caro (N)
Rebecca Garfein (N)
Rhoda J. Harrison (N)
Penny M. Kessler (N)
Michael Kruk (N)
Donna Faye Marcus (N)
Judith C. Naimark (N)
Vadim Israel Tunitsky (N)
School of Education Alumni - Doctor of Jewish Religious Education, honoris causa
Roseann P. Michelson, RJE (N)
Deborah S. Niederman, RJE (L)
Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Alumni – Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa
Daniel Jay Berman (L)
Stephen Cohen (N)
Barbara Lynne Gelb (L)
Ann L. Luban (L)
Rachel E. Sisk (L)
Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion
Dr. Martin G. Abegg, Jr. (C)
* To be awarded at Cincinnati Founders’ Day on March 28, 2018
(C) To be awarded at Cincinnati Graduation
(L) To be awarded at Los Angeles Graduation
(N) To be awarded at New York Graduation
Thursday, May 3, 2018 | 18 Iyar 5778 | 4 pm
Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | 10 East 66th Street, New York
The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:
Charles Bronfman, Graduation Speaker, Philanthropist
The Certificate of Recognition will be presented to:
Rabbi Andrea Weiss ’93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible, HUC-JIR
The Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling will be presented to the following 3 students:
Wynd Deshaw Harris
Michele Ellise Lenke
Carlisle McDonald Woods
The Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program will be presented to the following 12 students:
Denise Lynne Crevin
Brenda L.S. Footer
Dayna Gershon
Keren Gorban
Leah King Kaufman
Elisa Faye Koppel
Sharon Jo Rothstein
Kendra Leigh Sager
Stacy Lee Shapiro
Jay Ross Sherwood
Sabrina Silverberg
Brad Zicholtz
The Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program will be presented to the following 3 students:
Rachel Lee Barnehama
Erin M. Binder
Deborah Ann Freedberg
The following 5 students will be certified as cantors:
Paula Anne Baruch
Adam Randall Davis
Alisa Joy Fineman
Adam Joshua Kahan
Laurie McMullen Weinstein
The Master of Sacred Music will be presented to the following 4 students:
Harriet Jane Dunkerley
Sarah Grabiner
Mariel Beth Guarrera
Leah R. Shafritz
The Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature will be presented to the following 10 students:
Samantha Gayler Frank
Shira H. Gluck
Matthew Lasser Green
Jessica Leah Kerman
Joshua Robert Mikutis
Tobias Divack Moss
Jennifer L. Queen
Emily Rachel Schwartz
Evan Joshua Sheinhait
Daniel Jacob Slipakoff
Our gratitude to Eastern Region Board of Overseers members Morris L. Kramer, Genevieve G. Wyner, and Justin L. Wyner for generously sponsoring the reception to be held in Blumenthal Hall immediately following Graduation
Sunday, May 6, 2018 | 21 Iyar 5778 | 9 am
Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | Fifth Avenue at 65th Street, New York
Ordination Speaker:
Rabbi Andrea Weiss ’93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible, HUC-JIR
The Roger E. Joseph Prize will be presented to:
Fortify Rights, non-profit human rights organization that works to prevent and remedy human rights violations
Award to be accepted by Amy Alexander Smith, Co-Founder and Executive Director
The following 6 students will be ordained as cantors:
Elizabeth Fallon Flynn
Alexandra Rowin Fox
Jacob Everett Niemi
Julie Anne Staple
Laura Beth Stein
Tamara Hope Wolfson
The following 13 students will be ordained as rabbis:
Eric Lawrence Abbott
Nicole Frances Berne
Stephanie Nicole Crawley
Eliana Leah Fischel
Maya Yael Glasser
Matthew Lasser Green
Andrue Jacob Kahn
Juliana Schnur Karol
Joshua Robert Mikutis
Jesse Ellis Paikin
Tarlan Rahel Rabizadeh
Daniel Seth Ross
Jade Anna Sank
Our thanks to the Joseph Prize Endowment and the Joseph Family for their support of Ordination in New York
Sunday, May 13, 2018 | 28 Iyar 5778 | 10 am
Stephen S. Wise Temple | 15500 Stephen S. Wise Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Ordination Speaker:
Rabbi Sarah Bassin ’11, Associate Rabbi, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills
The following 7 students will be ordained as rabbis:
Daniel Louis Brenner
Max Jeffrey Chaiken
Lori Fran Levine
Abigail Mollie Phelps
Laura Judith Rumpf
Daniel H. Sher
Jeffrey M. Stombaugh
We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Dorothy Corwin Ordination Endowment Fund
Monday, May 14, 2018 | 29 Iyar 5778 | 4:30 pm
Stephen S. Wise Temple | 15500 Stephen S. Wise Drive, Los Angeles, CA
The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:
Michael Chabon, Graduation Speaker; Author
The Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management will be presented to the following 4 students:
Avishai Burstein Fine
Melissa Rachel Goldstein
Chloe Beth Holtzman Kruskol
Morin Zaray
The Master of Science in Organizational Leadership Innovation will be presented to the following student:
Menachem R. Menchel
The Master of Arts in Jewish Education will be presented to the following 5 students:
Liora Esther Alban
Rachel Shoshana Dubowe
Daniel Moss Freedman
Melissa Rachel Goldstein
Sarah E. Rosenbaum
The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 6 students:
Meir C. Bargeron
Jason Bryan Bronowitz
Calvin Sebastian Dox-Da Costa
Noah Ari Diamondstein
Hannah Lauren Elkin
Joanne Michelle Loiben
The Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature will be presented to the following student:
Hilly N. Haber
Friday, June 1, 2018 | 18 Sivan 5778 | 11 am
Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion | S.H. and Helen R. Scheuer Chapel | 3101 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati
The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:
Samuel Adler, Graduation Speaker; Professor Emeritus, The Juilliard School and Eastman School of Music
The Doctor of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies will be presented to the following 10 students:
Sarah Elizabeth Bollinger
Thomas W. Dilbeck
Tamar Duvdevani
Paul Martin Chemnitz Elliott
Jordan Wesley Jones
Audrey Rhona Korotkin
Ryan Lucas Korstange
Michael Charles Lyons
Guy L. Ridge IV
Stephen D. Ring
The Master of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies will be presented to the following 6 students:
Kurt E. Backlund
Aryeh Ethan Ballaban
Sam Wallace Fuhrman
Caleb Allen Gilmore
Sharon R. Love
Gavi S. Ruit
The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 9 students:
David Benjamin Bloom
Jordan Faye Cohen
Zachary Scott Goodman
Allyson Resnik Jacobson
David Alex Reinhart
Bailey Jean Romano
Joseph Harold Rosen
Samantha Cari Schapera
Isaama Marian Stoll
The Master of Arts in Jewish Studies will be presented to the following student:
Ofer Lanir
Saturday, June 2, 2018 | 19 Sivan 5778 | 9 am
Plum Street Temple | 720 Plum Street, Cincinnati
Ordination Speaker:
Rabbi Yael Splansky ’98, Senior Rabbi, Holy Blossom Temple, Toronto
The following 8 students will be ordained as rabbis:
Adam C. Bellows
Yonatan Greenberg
Samuel Chaim Kaye
Jennifer Ilene Mangold
Aaron Abraham Rozovsky
Simone Amber Schicker
Benjamin Daniel Zober
Sara Margaret Zober