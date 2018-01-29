HUC-JIR Announces 2018 Graduation and Ordination in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, will bestow 114 degrees at Graduation and Ordination Ceremonies in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York on the Class of 2018's cadre of new Jewish professional leaders for the Reform Movement. Distinguished communal and civic leaders and alumni will be awarded honorary degrees and prizes in recognition of their service to Reform congregations and North American Jewry, and in honor of their humanitarian work.

The College-Institute will award 114 degrees:

Ordain 28 rabbis at Ordination in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and New York;

Ordain 6 cantors at Ordination in New York;

Certify 5 cantors at Graduation in New York;

3 Doctor of Ministry degrees;

10 Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies;

15 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Letters;

11 Master of Arts degrees in Hebrew Literature;

5 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Education;

1 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Studies;

15 Master of Arts degrees in Religious Education;

4 Master of Arts degrees in Jewish Nonprofit Management;

6 Master of Philosophy degrees in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies

4 Master of Sacred Music degrees; and

1 Master of Science in Organizational Leadership Innovation.

All degrees granted upon completion of all requirements.

HONORING OUR ALUMNI

HUC-JIR alumni will be awarded honorary Doctorates of Divinity, Music, Jewish Religious Education, and Jewish Nonprofit Management, as well as the Graduate Medallion, in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service.

Rabbinical Alumni – Doctor of Divinity, honoris causa

Judith Rosenthal Beiner*

Daniel M. Cohen (N)

Sigma Faye Coran*

Faith Joy Dantowitz (N)

Rebecca Lee Lesser Dubowe (L)

Paula Lynn Feldstein (N)

Joseph Meyer Forman (N)

Stacy Friedman (L)

Paula R. Goldberg (N)

Lisa Laura Goldstein (N)

Evan Lander Goodman (L)

Laurence W. Groffman (N)

Deborah Gardner Helbraun*

Elizabeth Blanche Hersh*

Gregory Jon Merrill Kanter*

Sandra Katz (N)

Jeffrey A. Kaye (L)

Andrew Robert Koren*

Dana Lawrence Magat, RJE (L)

Laurence P. Malinger (N)

Toby H. Manewith*

Amy L. Memis-Foler (N)

Steven L. Mills (N)

Jordan B. Millstein (N)

Ellen Nemhauser (N)

Sheryl Nosan, RJE (L)

Oren Joseph Harzfeld Postrel (N)

Janine C. Schloss (L)

Cory Adam Weiss*

Kenneth Scott Weiss, RJE (L)

Brian Howard Zimmerman (N)

Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music Cantorial Alumni – Doctor of Music, honoris causa

Anna S. Berman (N)

Arlene Bernstein (N)

Ida Rae Cahana (N)

Rebecca Carmi (N)

Susan Lori Caro (N)

Rebecca Garfein (N)

Rhoda J. Harrison (N)

Penny M. Kessler (N)

Michael Kruk (N)

Donna Faye Marcus (N)

Judith C. Naimark (N)

Vadim Israel Tunitsky (N)

School of Education Alumni - Doctor of Jewish Religious Education, honoris causa

Roseann P. Michelson, RJE (N)

Deborah S. Niederman, RJE (L)

Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Alumni – Doctor of Jewish Nonprofit Management, honoris causa

Daniel Jay Berman (L)

Stephen Cohen (N)

Barbara Lynne Gelb (L)

Ann L. Luban (L)

Rachel E. Sisk (L)

Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion

Dr. Martin G. Abegg, Jr. (C)

* To be awarded at Cincinnati Founders’ Day on March 28, 2018

(C) To be awarded at Cincinnati Graduation

(L) To be awarded at Los Angeles Graduation

(N) To be awarded at New York Graduation



NEW YORK GRADUATION

Thursday, May 3, 2018 | 18 Iyar 5778 | 4 pm

Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | 10 East 66th Street, New York

The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:

Charles Bronfman, Graduation Speaker, Philanthropist

The Certificate of Recognition will be presented to:

Rabbi Andrea Weiss ’93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible, HUC-JIR

The Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling will be presented to the following 3 students:

Wynd Deshaw Harris

Michele Ellise Lenke

Carlisle McDonald Woods

The Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program will be presented to the following 12 students:

Denise Lynne Crevin

Brenda L.S. Footer

Dayna Gershon

Keren Gorban

Leah King Kaufman

Elisa Faye Koppel

Sharon Jo Rothstein

Kendra Leigh Sager

Stacy Lee Shapiro

Jay Ross Sherwood

Sabrina Silverberg

Brad Zicholtz

The Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program will be presented to the following 3 students:

Rachel Lee Barnehama

Erin M. Binder

Deborah Ann Freedberg

The following 5 students will be certified as cantors:

Paula Anne Baruch

Adam Randall Davis

Alisa Joy Fineman

Adam Joshua Kahan

Laurie McMullen Weinstein

The Master of Sacred Music will be presented to the following 4 students:

Harriet Jane Dunkerley

Sarah Grabiner

Mariel Beth Guarrera

Leah R. Shafritz

The Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature will be presented to the following 10 students:

Samantha Gayler Frank

Shira H. Gluck

Matthew Lasser Green

Jessica Leah Kerman

Joshua Robert Mikutis

Tobias Divack Moss

Jennifer L. Queen

Emily Rachel Schwartz

Evan Joshua Sheinhait

Daniel Jacob Slipakoff

Our gratitude to Eastern Region Board of Overseers members Morris L. Kramer, Genevieve G. Wyner, and Justin L. Wyner for generously sponsoring the reception to be held in Blumenthal Hall immediately following Graduation

NEW YORK ORDINATION

Sunday, May 6, 2018 | 21 Iyar 5778 | 9 am

Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York | Fifth Avenue at 65th Street, New York

Ordination Speaker:

Rabbi Andrea Weiss ’93, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Bible, HUC-JIR

The Roger E. Joseph Prize will be presented to:

Fortify Rights, non-profit human rights organization that works to prevent and remedy human rights violations

Award to be accepted by Amy Alexander Smith, Co-Founder and Executive Director

The following 6 students will be ordained as cantors:

Elizabeth Fallon Flynn

Alexandra Rowin Fox

Jacob Everett Niemi

Julie Anne Staple

Laura Beth Stein

Tamara Hope Wolfson

The following 13 students will be ordained as rabbis:

Eric Lawrence Abbott

Nicole Frances Berne

Stephanie Nicole Crawley

Eliana Leah Fischel

Maya Yael Glasser

Matthew Lasser Green

Andrue Jacob Kahn

Juliana Schnur Karol

Joshua Robert Mikutis

Jesse Ellis Paikin

Tarlan Rahel Rabizadeh

Daniel Seth Ross

Jade Anna Sank

Our thanks to the Joseph Prize Endowment and the Joseph Family for their support of Ordination in New York

LOS ANGELES ORDINATION

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | 28 Iyar 5778 | 10 am

Stephen S. Wise Temple | 15500 Stephen S. Wise Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Ordination Speaker:

Rabbi Sarah Bassin ’11, Associate Rabbi, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills



The following 7 students will be ordained as rabbis:

Daniel Louis Brenner

Max Jeffrey Chaiken

Lori Fran Levine

Abigail Mollie Phelps

Laura Judith Rumpf

Daniel H. Sher

Jeffrey M. Stombaugh

We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Dorothy Corwin Ordination Endowment Fund

LOS ANGELES GRADUATION

Monday, May 14, 2018 | 29 Iyar 5778 | 4:30 pm

Stephen S. Wise Temple | 15500 Stephen S. Wise Drive, Los Angeles, CA

The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:

Michael Chabon, Graduation Speaker; Author

The Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management will be presented to the following 4 students:

Avishai Burstein Fine

Melissa Rachel Goldstein

Chloe Beth Holtzman Kruskol

Morin Zaray

The Master of Science in Organizational Leadership Innovation will be presented to the following student:

Menachem R. Menchel

The Master of Arts in Jewish Education will be presented to the following 5 students:

Liora Esther Alban

Rachel Shoshana Dubowe

Daniel Moss Freedman

Melissa Rachel Goldstein

Sarah E. Rosenbaum

The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 6 students:

Meir C. Bargeron

Jason Bryan Bronowitz

Calvin Sebastian Dox-Da Costa

Noah Ari Diamondstein

Hannah Lauren Elkin

Joanne Michelle Loiben

The Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature will be presented to the following student:

Hilly N. Haber

CINCINNATI GRADUATION

Friday, June 1, 2018 | 18 Sivan 5778 | 11 am

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion | S.H. and Helen R. Scheuer Chapel | 3101 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati

The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to:

Samuel Adler, Graduation Speaker; Professor Emeritus, The Juilliard School and Eastman School of Music

The Doctor of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies will be presented to the following 10 students:

Sarah Elizabeth Bollinger

Thomas W. Dilbeck

Tamar Duvdevani

Paul Martin Chemnitz Elliott

Jordan Wesley Jones

Audrey Rhona Korotkin

Ryan Lucas Korstange

Michael Charles Lyons

Guy L. Ridge IV

Stephen D. Ring

The Master of Philosophy in Judaic, Hebraic, and Cognate Studies will be presented to the following 6 students:

Kurt E. Backlund

Aryeh Ethan Ballaban

Sam Wallace Fuhrman

Caleb Allen Gilmore

Sharon R. Love

Gavi S. Ruit

The Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters will be presented to the following 9 students:

David Benjamin Bloom

Jordan Faye Cohen

Zachary Scott Goodman

Allyson Resnik Jacobson

David Alex Reinhart

Bailey Jean Romano

Joseph Harold Rosen

Samantha Cari Schapera

Isaama Marian Stoll

The Master of Arts in Jewish Studies will be presented to the following student:

Ofer Lanir

CINCINNATI ORDINATION

Saturday, June 2, 2018 | 19 Sivan 5778 | 9 am

Plum Street Temple | 720 Plum Street, Cincinnati

Ordination Speaker:

Rabbi Yael Splansky ’98, Senior Rabbi, Holy Blossom Temple, Toronto



The following 8 students will be ordained as rabbis:

Adam C. Bellows

Yonatan Greenberg

Samuel Chaim Kaye

Jennifer Ilene Mangold

Aaron Abraham Rozovsky

Simone Amber Schicker

Benjamin Daniel Zober

Sara Margaret Zober