Address from Rabbi Meir Azari '93 During Jerusalem's Ordination Ceremony

I can still remember a heart-to-heart conversation with a comrade in arms, on a stormy night somewhere close to the Lebanese city of Tyre. This was back in the early 1980s, long before Lebanon left a painful scar on Israel’s soul. I tried to explain to my fellow watchman, an educated and lively reserve soldier, why I was studying to become a Reform rabbi.

To him, it all seemed very remote and detached from the Israeli character he knew and loved. Men and women together in the synagogue? Are there really Jews in Israel who do that? Do you have the same Torah? Can women really read from the Torah? A Reform rabbi – is that even a job? “You need to understand,” he explained, “I haven’t been in a synagogue since my Bar Mitzvah. Are you sure all this is okay?”

Thanks to all of you sitting here tonight, we no longer hear these kinds of questions in Israel. Some people oppose us or challenge our right to exist as a movement. Others criticize us for not doing more. But the Reform movement in Israel is an accomplished fact. Our voice is familiar and has empowered many. The idea that Judaism can be egalitarian, loving, inclusive, and willing to adopt the lenient approach of the School of Hillel has become well known to many Israelis.

I was privileged to be part of the intermediate generation of students at HUC. So intermediate that for most of the time I was the only student in class. I studied Hebrew law with Justice Haim Cohen and Halacha with Moshe David Har and the late Moshe Haim Weiler. My teachers and the wonderful faculty at HUC enabled me to reach the roots of Jewish tradition and to search fearlessly for the force that can propel it forward to the realms of the future. They planted in my a love of the past along with the wisdom and sensitivity to navigate the complicated challenges facing contemporary Judaism.

It was these Jerusalemites who prepared me for the buzzing and blossoming city of Tel Aviv – the first Hebrew city.

It was the poet Tchernichovsky who taught us to dream, to play with our dreams, and to believe that people can make a difference. He wrote: “It’s impossible not to love Tel Aviv… This is the spot in the world where you can be a Jew. Not a Jew by permission and not a Jew by prohibition, but simply a person called a Jew.”

Meir Dizengoff added: “This combination of spirit and matter gives us Tel Aviv, which contains all the aspirations and all the possibilities for creation and building…”

The white city that sprung up from the dunes is one that has something of the devil in it, but it also has much of God, as Yehuda Karni noted: “There is a tremendous God in Tel Aviv, the God of love and labor, the longings of a people.”

I would add that Tel Aviv also has a clear voice of openness and creativity. A voice that respects the past, the other, and the different, but is not afraid of innovation or of the resurgence of Hebrew identity after two thousand years in exile.

There are, of course, those who speak out against the character of Tel Aviv and seek to bury the spring that the city offers. But the modern-day voices of Amos and Isaiah that cried out during the wave of social protests that began in Tel Aviv are above all evidence of the strength of the Judaism that has grown up in the city.

Tel Aviv has the Habima and the Cameri theaters, it has the Barbi nightclub, it has Heichal Hatarbut and the Jaffa Theater… and it also has Beit Daniel, Mishkenot Ruth, and Kehillat Halev – places where people learn, laugh, and love. Thousands come to these places to touch the past and to draught a wonderful future for us and our children. These are places where people proudly shape a synthesis between humanism, Judaism, and Israeliness.

As Doron Rosenblum commented: “Tel Aviv is a moment of pleasure. Tel Aviv is a note from your parents letting you off from the stagnation or Zionism, from choking theocracy, and from armed communalism…”

It has been my privilege to realize myself as a rabbi and to raise a Reform voice in this dynamic, spoiling, and challenging space of Tel Aviv. There, in the heart of proud and open Israeliness, unapologetic and unafraid, I have been a partner in the ongoing Jewish quest for a place where heaven and earth will touch; a place where the sublime meets the mundane and the holy meets the human.

It has been my privilege to realize every day the dream of this unique encounter.

I would like to thank everyone at HUC for the tools they gave me – tools that have enabled me to bring to this encounter a fresh and clear Jewish and Israeli voice.

I would like to thank my first teachers, Rabbi Rotem and Rabbi Samuels; Rabbi Asher Hirsch, in whose office I took my first steps and who handed me the key to Beit Daniel; Ruth Daniel, of blessed memory, and Jerry Daniel, who became my mentor, as well as his family, who are carrying on the journey with us; my friends at Beit Daniel, the cantor Freddy Peer and the wonderful group of rabbis who have grown up along a line connecting HUC in Jerusalem and 62 Bnei Dan Street in Tel Aviv. I am proud of my fellow rabbis and their achievements, and I thank Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Rabbi Marmur, and the President of HUC for the honor they have bestowed on me.