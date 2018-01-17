Meet the Third Cohort of Founders Fellows

Rabbis Isaac Mayer Wise and Stephen S. Wise are the co-founders of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. Both were dedicated to making a difference in their respective communities such that they might positively inspire, revitalize, and unite the Jewish world at large. We take our co-founders’ vision and perseverance as the inspiration for this fellowship; we are seeking to be bold, take action, and shift paradigms to re-imagine and strengthen progressive Jewish campus life.

In light of this concept, the New York campus of HUC-JIR hosted an intensive three-day weekend retreat during which the fellows were invited to share and workshop their existing or prospective initiatives to elevate progressive Jewish life on college campuses. Kicking off a year-long fellowship, this weekend allowed students a chance to outline strategies to be implemented throughout next year with coordinated support from the Fellowship and their peers, as well as stipends to catalyze their respective visions. Through an open application process, 18 exceptional students, drawn from colleges in North America, were selected to participate in this Fellowship and we are excited about what they will bring to the cohort and the Jewish community.

Our 18 fellows are currently studying at 16 different colleges and Universities across the continent and they bring a diverse group of ideas through their individual projects that will allow them to reimagine Jewish life on their respective campuses.

Founders’ Fellows Cohort Three Undergraduate Institutions and Projects:

Brandeis University Demographic learning of who comes/doesn't come to Hillel Brandeis University Cross-denominational Jewish learning Collegeof William & Mary More Jewish learning/study on big Jewish topics Florida State University Mega Shabbat - pluralistic Jewish Shabbat Lafayette College Increased and creative Torah study McGill University Am McGill - Campus first egalitarian Jewish group Michigan State University Muslim-Jewish interfaith programming Pitzer College Creating Nishmat - Jewish spiritual activist group St. Edward's University Create toolkit for students at universities with only student-run Hillels Stanford University Sikh-Jewish day-long conference for students in Bay Area The University of Arizona Accessibility (mental/physical) for campus Jewish organizations The University of Texas at Austin Interfaith dialogue and relationship-building University of Cincinnati Color War event to bring all campus Jewish groups together University of Michigan Cross-denominational Jewish film festival University of North Texas Workshop to train Jewish student t'fillah leaders University of Massachusetts - Amherst Create new Reform Friday night siddur Yale University Bringing joy back to Hillel Yale University Political organizing/Income inequality and resources within Hillel

Learn more about the structure of the fellowship and inquire about the fourth cohort here.