Matthew S. Louchheim Inducted onto Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Matthew Louchheim, a Los Angeles business and philanthropic leader, was inducted onto the HUC-JIR Board of Governors at its meeting in Jerusalem on November 14, 2017.

Rabbi Aaron Panken, HUC-JIR President, stated, “Matthew Louchheim represents the next generation of his family’s over fifty-year-long commitment to our institution. We look forward to his creativity, vision, and passion as a source of strength and innovation as we advance our mission of preparing leaders for the Jewish people in North America, Israel, and around the world.”

Louchheim is a member of HUC-JIR’s Western Region Board of Overseers and the founder of Haskalah, HUC-JIR’s Association of Young Professionals and Alumni, which offers a series of Jewish Salons to introduce a new generation to HUC-JIR’s mission.

Louchheim is National Sales Manager for Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., a 100+ year-old global washroom accessory and partition company. Previously, he was a Consultant with Boston Consulting Group and National Field Manager of the 5 Million Lives Campaign at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

He serves as Treasurer of the Louchheim Family Foundation, where he works on investment strategy, promotes the spirit of philanthropy among fourth generation members, and launched the Family Day of Service. A member of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, he is a Tocqueville Society Cabinet Member at United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Patron of the Los Angeles Opera, and Nathan Hale Associate at Yale University. Louchheim received his B.A. in History at Yale University and his M.B.A. at Stanford Graduate School of Business.