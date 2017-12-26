Search Main Menu

URJ 6 Points Sci-Tech Teen Campers Explore Archaeology with HUC-JIR/Jerusalem

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Over the summer, Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) 6 Points Sci-Tech Academy teen participants met with Dr. David Ilan, Director of the Nelson Glueck School of Biblical Archaeology at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem, to celebrate science, technology, Judaism, and the Reform Movement. Students visited an archaeological site, had the opportunity to dig and find artifacts, explored in caves, and returned to HUC-JIR to learn about the artifacts they discovered.

Hear from participants:


