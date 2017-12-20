Judith Rosenbaum Served as Rabbi Sally J. Priesand Visiting Professor at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem

Judith Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Jewish Women’s Archive (JWA), served as the Rabbi Sally J. Priesand Visiting Professor at the Taube Family Campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) in Jerusalem. The Rabbi Sally J. Priesand Visiting Professorship, established to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ordination of the first woman rabbi in America in 1972, places a leading scholar at HUC-JIR’s campuses in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York on a rotating basis. Rosenbaum spent a week on the Jerusalem campus teaching, giving a sermon, and engaging with HUC-JIR’s Israeli rabbinical, education, and pastoral counseling students and North American, Australian, and South African rabbinical, cantorial, and education students spending their first year of study in Israel.

An educator, historian, and writer, Rosenbaum served for nearly a decade as JWA’s Director of Public History and Director of Education, developing its major programs and educational initiatives. JWA is a pioneering national organization that documents Jewish women’s stories, elevates their voices, and inspires them to be agents of change.

Judith earned a BA in History from Yale University and a PhD in American Studies from Brown University. She won a Fulbright Fellowship to study women’s collective communities in Israel, and received a dissertation grant from the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study to pursue research on the women’s health movement. Judith has taught and lectured widely on Jewish studies and women’s studies at institutions including Brown University, Boston University, Hebrew College, and Gann Academy. She also serves on the faculty of the Bronfman Youth Fellowships.

Judith Rosenbaum regularly publishes in both academic and popular journals and blogs including Tablet, the Forward, the Huffington Post, the Jewish Week, Tikkun magazine, Sh’ma magazine, PresenTense, Reform Judaism magazine, MyJewishLearning, Kveller.com, and Role/Reboot, as well as in several anthologies, including Gender and Jewish History, Women of Katrina, Righteous Indignation: A Jewish Call for Justice, and The Women’s Passover Companion: Women’s Reflections on the Festival of Freedom.