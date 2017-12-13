Student Spotlight: Meet Second-Year Rabbinical Student Zachary Plesent

Search Main Menu

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Zach is a second-year rabbinical student. He graduated from Indiana University (B.A. 2014), where he majored in Jewish Studies and Political Science. After college, Zach worked for two years as a full-time educator at Central Synagogue in Manhattan before starting his rabbinical path at HUC-JIR. During his Year in Israel, Zach was a recipient of the New Israel Fund's Elissa Froman Israel Social Change Fellowship. This year, Zach served the Jewish community of Laramie, Wyoming during the High Holy Days. 

He writes:

To me, mentorship is the reason that I am here, and really the best example of the kind of rabbi I want to eventually become. More than any other single factor, I am in rabbinical school because of the mentorship I received from my rabbi. He singled me out at a young age, and made it clear to me that this was a career that I should consider, and one at which I would excel. He was and continues to be exceedingly supportive of me on this journey. At the same time, he was also incredibly supportive of my growth as a human being, without repeatedly pushing the rabbinate on me as what I “needed to be doing.” Dr. Erica Brown describes the ideal mentor as similar to a farmer growing, acknowledging that not all seeds will grow to be full-fledged crops, and that the patience to watch them grow is essential. Brown’s description of qualities of an effective mentor/mentee relationship felt remarkably similar to that of my relationship with my mentor. I often tell others, both inside and out of the Jewish Professional world, that my rabbi and mentor is the reason I want to be a rabbi. “I want to be for others what he was for me,” is my oft-used line in these conversations. Now, I don’t mean to imply that my goal as a rabbi is to inspire others to also be rabbis (although that would certainly be a plus) but rather, I would like my rabbinate to be one of mentorship to any who might seek it out, not only for Jewish professional paths. I hope to move and inspire others, and reach my congregants in ways that feel more relational and less hierarchical.

