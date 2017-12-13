Celebrating HUC-JIR Alumni for Their Contributions to the Jewish Community

Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., President, at left, with members of the HUC-JIR National Office of Recruitment and Admissions team and HUC-JIR Alumni Recruitment Recognition Award recipients.

Five HUC-JIR alumni were presented with the HUC-JIR Alumni Recruitment Recognition Award to celebrate and honor their contributions to the Jewish community and the Jewish people by mentoring and guiding future Jewish leaders. The awards were presented at the HUC-JIR alumni reception at the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) Biennial on December 8, 2017.

Michelle Shapiro Abraham SOE '96, for serving as our close partner in shaping future leaders through innovative work in training youth professionals and camp professionals through meaningful experiential education.

Rabbi Richard Kirschen '96, for recruiting countless young people toward a life of Jewish leadership.

'94, ZSJNM '01, for his life of work with NFTY, URJ Goldman Union Camp Institute (GUCI), URJ Kutz Camp, and as senior rabbi at Fairmount Temple in Cleveland, OH. Rabbi Marcia A. Zimmerman '88, for decades of commitment to HUC-JIR and for her leadership and mentorship of countless young people who have come to HUC-JIR.

Thank you to these alumni and to all of our alumni for mentoring and recommending candidates for the graduate programs of HUC-JIR. Please take advantage of our Alumni Recruitment Toolkit to interest tomorrow's Jewish leaders in today's opportunities.

If you would like to speak with a member of our team, be in touch at explore@huc.edu.