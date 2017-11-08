Student Spotlight: Meet Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Student Leah Paz

Leah Paz (second from left) with fellow Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management students and Jay H. Geller (center), member of the HUC-JIR Board of Governors, at the Geller-Gallagher Leadership Institute.

Leah Paz is a second-year student in the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management at HUC-JIR's Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles. A dual-degree student, she is also earning her Master of Public Administration at USC's Price School of Public Policy. Leah is the recipient of the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management Alumni Scholarship and the Howard and Marcie Zelikow Scholarship.

She writes:

Since graduating from UCLA, I’ve worked in a few different capacities within different types of organizations - fundraising for Save a Child’s Heart in Israel, social media marketing in Tel Aviv for tech startups, Director of Content for a startup in Playa Visa, and most recently at the Museum of Tolerance as a program coordinator. These roles have shown me that I want to continue to do work that engages the community through meaningful programming, but also that I want to be able to make real change, both outwardly for the community and inwardly for the organization. I was ready to develop the skills, gain the experience, and build the network to move forward in my career.

This summer, I finished my first semester of classes at HUC-JIR, had the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of Jewish nonprofits across Los Angeles, and got to know my incredible cohort. It’s been an eye-opening experience so far, both to work closely with my peers who each have unique interests and to get the “inside scoop” from an assortment of influential organizations here in Los Angeles. I’m in my first semester of my MPA at USC, diving into a mix of courses with a diverse group of students. I’ve also begun my internship at Wilshire Boulevard Temple and I’m excited to learn about community engagement and leadership development through my projects this year with such an interesting and vibrant organization.

Would you like to speak with Leah and other HUC-JIR students? Let us know! And learn more about our Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management here.