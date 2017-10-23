Rabbi Laura Novak Winer Responds to Hate

In recent weeks Rabbi Laura Novak Winer has been actively responding to a very heated local education related matter that received national attention. The president of the Fresno Unified Board of Education, Brooke Ashjian said in an article in the Fresno Bee on August 4, 2017, "...You have kids who are extremely moldable at this stage, and if you start telling them that LGBT is OK and that it's a way of life, well maybe you just swayed the kid to to that way..."

Unable to allow these hateful words to stand without pushing back, Winer attended the following School Board meeting on September 13 and followed this with an Op-Ed piece in the Fresno Bee and in her personal blog. Winer wrote,

Your words in recent weeks have been hurtful to many in our community. As a Jew, I was personally and deeply offended by your comparison of the LGBT community and its allies to the Ottoman Turks. As a Jew, I understand your familial history. Yet your analogy is flawed! The LGBT community – like your family and mine were – are the unjustly disempowered. They were hated by the Turks and the Nazis just like our families were. Today, the LGBT community and its allies speak out in an effort to attain rights and acceptance, rather than deny those rights from others. As a mother, a rabbi, an educator, and a member of the Fresno community I was deeply offended by your comments to the Fresno Bee about your perceived dangers of comprehensive sexuality education.

In response to her pieces, Winer received a response letter from a Jewish person in Fresno, expressing anti-Reform Judaism and anti LGBTQ views. On September 28, before Erev Yom Kippur, Winer responded through her blog.

This man’s words tear at my heart. I KNOW DEEP DOWN IN MY SOUL that all people are created in the image of God, and all people are created in their own uniqueness – whether that means they have blue eyes, or red hair, are short or tall, are gay or straight. Were my child – or my niece or nephew or any child that I am close with – to tell me they were gay I would say, “I LOVE YOU! I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU! YOU ARE PERFECT JUST THE WAY YOU ARE.”

On this day before Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of Atonement – the holiest day of the Jewish year – I know that with regard to the sins this man accuses me of, I have nothing for which to be ashamed or for which to atone.

When faced with hate, Rabbi Laura Novak Winer chose to stand up and speak for those in need. Thank you to you and all of our HUC-JIR alumni who work to create a world filled with Tzedek, righteousness.

