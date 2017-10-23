New Degree Offerings from the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management

At the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management, our project-intensive curriculum engages students in creative problem solving that will shape their practices as a nonprofit professionals. We are creating a different future by educating leaders.

We are excited to announce two new programmatic offerings:

NEW: One Summer Certificate in Jewish Organizational Leadership:

The Certificate in Jewish Organizational Leadership is designed for professionals seeking to take the next step in their career path as leaders in Jewish organizations. The curriculum provides theoretic and practical experience to prepare you to lead a Jewish nonprofit. Students in our new Certificate Program will complete six weeks of coursework during one summer at HUC-JIR's Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles. We have limited funding available for travel and housing stipends for Summer 2018. If you know someone who may be interested, please let us know.

NEW: Master of Science in Organizational Leadership:

Do you know someone who wants to continue working in their job and earn their Master’s degree in only 14 months? This is the program for them! This degree prepares students to lead the business of Jewish life. Students will spend one summer (six weeks) at HUC-JIR's Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles, then return home for the Fall/Spring to continue in their job or be placed in a Jewish nonprofit internship. Students will return to Los Angels for a second summer and receive their degree at the conclusion of this summer, just 14 months after they began their studies.

We continue to offer concurrent Master's degrees in Jewish Nonprofit Management with our rabbinical ordination and education programs, as well as dual degree opportunities with USC. A listing of all of our programs is available on our newly redesigned website.

Contact us! If you have any questions, would like more information, or would like to recommend any potential students, please contact Melissa Garai at mgarai@huc.edu or 213-765-2173.