New Degree Offerings from the Zelikow School

Monday, October 23, 2017

The Zelikow School recently experienced a few exciting changes and we wanted to make sure you are aware of our new available offerings. 

1) NEW 1-Summer Certificate in Jewish Organizational Leadership: This certificate is open to anyone, either concurrently enrolled in another program at HUC (including Rabbinic, Education or Cantorial programs), or not. Students in this certificate program complete 6 weeks of coursework over 1 summer on the HUC-JIR LA campus and then earn their certificate at the conclusion of that summer. (Note: This replaces our previously awarded 2-summer certificate in Jewish Nonprofit Management.) 

We have limited funding available for travel and housing stipends-first come, first served for Summer 2018. If you know of anyone who may be interested, please send them our way.

2) NEW Masters of Science in Organizational Leadership: Do you know someone who wants to stay working in their job and earn their Master’s degree in only 14 months? This is the program for them. This degree prepares students to lead the business of Jewish life. Students come to HUC-JIR’s LA campus for 6 weeks of coursework during a summer, then return to their home-city for the Fall/Spring to continue in their job or be placed in a Jewish nonprofit internship. They then return to the HUC LA campus for a second summer and receive their degree at the conclusion of this summer, just 14 months after they began.

Of course, we still offer Concurrent Masters degrees in Jewish Nonprofit Management with our Rabbinic Ordination Program and our Education programs, as well as Dual Degrees with USC. A listing of all of our programs is available on our newly redesigned website.

If you have any questions, would like more information, or would like to recommend any potential students, please contact Melissa Garai: mgarai@huc.edu or 213-765-2173.


