Exciting Changes on the Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem

If you haven’t been to HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem lately, there are changes afoot. Thanks to Tad Taube and the Taube Family Foundation, the campus is undergoing a renovation of facilities with plans for new public programming space and a new entrance on King David Street.

The campus is a bustling, lively place, full with a variety of students and visitors and all sorts of activities from morning until night. From the growing numbers of students in the Israeli Rabbinical Program and Year-In-Israel Program; and the Teachers' Room program advancing tolerance by training Jewish, Christian, and Muslim educators in Jerusalem's schools; to the pioneering Mezorim program preparing pastoral care givers and M.A. in Pluralistic Jewish Education training teachers to teach pluralism in Israeli schools; our campus is the central address for Reform Judaism in Israel. Congregational groups from throughout North America have made our campus a destination during their Israel trips, and Shabbat services led by our students and faculty attract Israelis and tourists seeking innovative worship opportunities.

One of the new initiatives that you will see on campus is Ulpan Milah. Aldan Solovy, a liturgist, author, and poet who teaches at HUC-JIR, recently graduated from Ulpan Milah. He explains the uniqueness of this Ulpan:

HUC-JIR's campus in Jerusalem hosts an ulpan – an intensive Hebrew language program – that serves the diverse population of Jerusalem. Ulpan Milah attracts young and old, new and veteran olim, tourists and resident visitors, and religious and secular Jews, Christians, and Muslims. The inclusive atmosphere creates a lively learning environment and connections among Jerusalem residents that wouldn’t otherwise occur. The high teaching standards of the Ulpan combine with a deep concern for the students.

