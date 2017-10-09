NORA Alumnus of the Month: Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk ’94 ’01

Since his high school years in Michigan, Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk '94 '01 has been committed to developing youth leadership. At every stage of his accomplished career as a Jewish professional leader, he has continued to increase his commitment to NFTY, to URJ camping, especially at URJ GUCI and URJ Kutz Camp, and now as the rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Cleveland, OH. A member of HUC-JIR's President's Rabbinic Council and the Rabbinic Recruitment Cabinet, Rabbi Nosanchuck has been a partner in identifying and inspiring future Jewish leadership.

"I am deeply motivated to mentor Jewish young people and help them find a path to Jewish commitment," writes Rabbi Nosanchuk. "Why? Because of my knowledge that in my own life, mentors who were invested in me gave me incredible opportunities to grow and lead. HUC-JIR alumni such as Rabbi Dannel I. Schwartz, Rabbi Allan L. Smith (“Smitty”), and Rabbi David Ellenson set me on a path that led me to HUC-JIR’s program in Jewish communal service and later to rabbinical school. In my work and volunteer commitments, I look to emulate my own mentors as I engage high school age leaders; HUC-JIR students; staff of URJ Kutz Camp, where I serve as Dean of Faculty; and younger clergy colleagues whom I encounter, to create a situation where young people know how valued they are to me."

Rabbi Nosanchuk serves as Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. He previously served as Senior Rabbi at Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation in Reston, VA, and as Associate Rabbi at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation in Maryland. He has received Master’s degrees in Hebrew Literature (1999) and Jewish Communal Service (1994) from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and was ordained in 2001. He is currently pursuing a Certificate in Counseling and Spiritual Wellness at John Carroll University.

His greatest fulfillment comes from meeting others on their path in Jewish life and working collaboratively to reach shared goals and visions. He carries this spirit of collaboration and dialogue into synagogue programming, and in several volunteer commitments outside of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Rabbi Nosanchukserves as co-chair of Greater Cleveland Congregations (GCC), a non-partisan coalition of 40+ synagogues, churches, mosques, and partner organizations working across lines of race, class, religion, and geography to promote public, private, and civic sector actions strengthening the quality of life in our neighborhoods; holds a seat on the boards of NATAL: Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; acts as Co-Chair of the Rabbinical Leadership Council for ARZA, the Association of Reform Zionists of America; and annually teaches as one of the rabbinical deans of faculty at the Reform Jewish Movement’s national teen leadership training institute at the URJ Kutz Camp in Warwick, NY.

Rabbi Nosanchuk was honored together with Imam Mohammed Magid as one of the 2009 Washingtonians of the Year in Washingtonian Magazine and received a much-coveted Best of Reston award from the relief-organization Reston Interfaith (now Cornerstones) for his work in creating understanding and dialogue between the Jewish and Muslim communities.