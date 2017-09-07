Tracey Ward Promoted to Data and Communications Manager of the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions

HUC-JIR's National Office of Recruitment and Admissions is happy to announce the promotion of Tracey Ward to Data and Communications Manager. For the past three years Tracey has had the pleasure of supporting applicants throughout all stages of the application process. In her new role Tracey will continue to be the subject matter expert and work with our student information system and various departments to find new and efficient ways to track and reach prospective students for all of HUC-JIRs programs. She will continue to be based out of the NORA office on the Cincinnati campus. Please feel free to reach out to Tracey with any questions or concerns in relation to the application or admission processes.