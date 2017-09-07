Search Main Menu

Tracey Ward Promoted to Data and Communications Manager of the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions
Tracey Ward Promoted to Data and Communications Manager of the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions

Thursday, September 7, 2017

HUC-JIR's National Office of Recruitment and Admissions is happy to announce the promotion of Tracey Ward to Data and Communications Manager.  For the past three years Tracey has had the pleasure of supporting applicants throughout all stages of the application process.  In her new role Tracey will continue to be the subject matter expert and work with our student information system and various departments to find new and efficient ways to track and reach prospective students for all of HUC-JIRs programs.  She will continue to be based out of the NORA office on the Cincinnati campus.  Please feel free to reach out to Tracey with any questions or concerns in relation to the application or admission processes. 


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
