Student Spotlight: Meet Second-Year Rabbinical Student Will Hall

Hi! My name is Will Hall and I am a second-year rabbinical student in Cincinnati. I just returned from the Year-In-Israel program.

About me: I grew up in Houston, TX, and come from an interfaith home. I was a Religious Studies major at the University of Texas at Austin. I was a member of Texas AEPi and was involved in both Hillel and Chabad on campus. Following my time in Austin, I spent a year at the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies in Jerusalem, learning Jewish text and exploring the country. I then returned to the synagogue I grew up at, Congregation Beth Israel, to serve as their Youth Coordinator.

This past summer, I served as the Jewish Coordinator in an interfaith program at the Chautauqua Institution and I hope to do more interfaith work in the near future.

Ultimately, I hope to work for an interfaith nonprofit to help strengthen and affirm other communities and my own by working with each other.

I am thrilled to finally make Cincinnati my home and to continue on the path to becoming a Reform rabbi!

