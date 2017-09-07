Rabbi Adam Allenberg, MAJE, Promoted to Associate Director of the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions

HUC-JIR's National Office of Recruitment and Admissions announces the promotion of Rabbi Adam Allenberg, MAJE to Associate Director of the Office of Recruitment and Admissions, working from the Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles. Rabbi Allenberg will continue focus on the West Coast to recruit the future student body of HUC-JIR and the next generation of Jewish professional leadership for North American Jewry and beyond. For the past three years, Adam has spearheaded the department's summer travel and he will continue to push the department to build relationships with other organizations, especially those directed to serving Jewish young adults.

"I'm excited to grow my role at the College-Institute," Rabbi Allenberg remarked. "This is the most important work of my Jewish life so far, helping guide and counsel burgeoning leaders into the field and into serving the Jewish people and the wider world."