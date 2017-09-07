Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Rabbi Adam Allenberg, MAJE, Promoted to Associate Director of the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions
Share
Print

Rabbi Adam Allenberg, MAJE, Promoted to Associate Director of the National Office of Recruitment and Admissions

Thursday, September 7, 2017

HUC-JIR's National Office of Recruitment and Admissions announces the promotion of Rabbi Adam Allenberg, MAJE to Associate Director of the Office of Recruitment and Admissions, working from the Jack H. Skirball Campus in Los Angeles. Rabbi Allenberg will continue focus on the West Coast to recruit the future student body of HUC-JIR and the next generation of Jewish professional leadership for North American Jewry and beyond. For the past three years, Adam has spearheaded the department's summer travel and he will continue to push the department to build relationships with other organizations, especially those directed to serving Jewish young adults. 

"I'm excited to grow my role at the College-Institute," Rabbi Allenberg remarked. "This is the most important work of my Jewish life so far, helping guide and counsel burgeoning leaders into the field and into serving the Jewish people and the wider world."

 


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share