A Message from Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, Ph.D.

Dear Colleagues,

We are preparing to wrap up another whirlwind of a summer filled with excitement and adventure. I myself have visited 15 states, three countries, and an island in the hopes of spreading the excitement for what is going on at the College-Institute. I hope your summer has been just as productive and just as exciting.

Meanwhile, Jewish leaders across the world are turning their attention to the Days of Awe. We are taking stock of the many blessings in our life, and those we appreciate most in our own lives. I am reminded of the image of Moses as he selected Joshua as his successor, placing his hands upon him in order to transfer leadership of the Israelites.

I want to make a similar ask of each of you in the coming weeks. You will soon be receiving mail from HUC-JIR asking for nominations of candidates within your community who may be interested in our programming. We would be delighted to hear from you about the young leaders you have helped to train and grow, so that we can find a way to get them involved in our work. Whether they be possible attendees for our high school or college events or candidates for our academic programs, we look forward to seeing your best and brightest stars.

During this month of Elul, I want to express my gratitude for your partnership and constant support. As Jewish leaders, we share a bond of sacred work, and I am very fortunate to share in that teamwork with each of you.

Wishing you a Shana Tova,

Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, Ph.D.